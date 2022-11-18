What is myopia? Know all about its causes, symptoms and treatment

Photo: Pixabay

According to a report by the country's prestigious institute AIIMS, about 13 percent of the children of Asia are suffering from myopia i.e. nearsightedness. At the same time, about 30 percent of the people of America are suffering from it. The thing to note is that this eye disease starts spreading its legs in childhood itself. The research was done by sampling the genetic data of more than 60 thousand men and women in Scotland. After which a shocking revelation happened.

According to this research, by the year 2050, about 5 billion people in the world may be in the grip of myopia. Its danger is more in the countries of Asia. Poor eyesight doesn't just cause physical harm. Rather, it also causes economic loss.

According to the WHO report, it is responsible for a loss of about 275 billion. And India suffers an annual loss of $37 billion due to poor vision.

Myopia cause

Our changing lifestyle is a major factor in this serious problem. Due to an unbalanced diet, children's bodies are not getting the nutrients they need. Mobile, laptops and TV have taken a major part of the routine from above. In such a situation, myopia gets a place to spread its legs.

Be aware that about 60 percent of road accidents occur due to poor vision. Even more shocking is the fact that 42 percent of India's drivers do not have healthy eyes. Despite this, most of these people do not go for treatment.

People associated with science are looking for an easy solution to this, but, if we control our food habits and uncontrolled lifestyle, then the figures may not be completely changed, but they can definitely change.

Myopia symptoms

If you are myopic, you will have difficulty reading road signs and seeing distant objects clearly. Yes, during this time you will not have any problem with close-up tasks like reading and using the computer.

Other symptoms of myopia include squinting, eye strain, and headache. Feeling tired while driving or playing sports can also be a symptom of myopia.

One more thing, if you use glasses or contact lenses, yet you experience these symptoms, you should see a doctor. At the same time, one should move forward in the direction of treatment. Because delay can be harmful to the future.

Myopia treatment

Actually, as we grow up. Similarly, the length of our eye also increases. But, sometimes it increases more than the proportion. Due to this, the light entering the eye does not focus on the retina.

As a result, we see things blurry. Myopia usually begins in childhood. It can happen to you if your parents are affected by it.

Vision can be corrected with glasses, contact lenses, or refractive surgery. Depending on how much myopia your eyes are affected, your glasses and contact lens number are decided.