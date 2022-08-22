What is Lumpy Skin disease, affecting lakhs of cattle in India? Know if it can spread in humans

Representational image

After the monkeypox and the Covid-19 pandemic, a new disease has now started to spread in India, this time targeting animals. The Lumpy Skin disease has spread vastly in cattle in the country, with over 7,300 animals dead due to the virus so far.

Nearly 2 lakh cattle across the country have been affected by the Lumpy Skin disease, with it spreading in eight states and one union territory, and a vaccination drive has been stepped up to contain the infection, a senior government official said.

A senior official told PTI that India saw the first case of LSD in 2019 in eastern states especially West Bengal and Odisha. But this year, the disease has been reported in western and northern states as well as in Andaman Nicobar.

“First, LSD was reported in Gujarat and it has spread to eight states/union territories now. Over 1.85 lakh cattle have been affected so far and more than 7,300 cattle have died since the outbreak of the disease in July,” he said, as per PTI reports.

What is Lumpy Skin disease?

As per health officials, Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death.

The disease, which primarily affects cattle, has recently spread in Asia following outbreaks in the Middle East and Europe. The disease emerged in Bangladesh in July 2019. LSD also surfaced in India in 2019 for the first time, and lakhs of cases have been registered since.

The infectious disease is caused by a virus called Poxviridae and is also known as the Neethling virus. Some of the basic symptoms of LSD in cattle are enlarged lymph nodes, lumpy skin, fever, and difficulty in movement.

Does Lumpy Skin disease affect humans?

Though LSD is spreading fast among cattle in India, officials and medical experts have confirmed that the disease does not spread in humans, even if they are in contact with sick cattle.

According to the ministry's data, 7,300 cattle have died so far, out of which 3,359 animals died in Punjab, 2,111 in Rajasthan, 1,679 in Gujarat, 62 in Jammu and Kashmir, 38 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Uttarakhand, and 29 in Andaman Nicobar.

(With PTI inputs)

