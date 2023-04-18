What is Liver Cirrhosis, disease that damaged 75 percent of Amitabh Bachchan's liver?

Did you know that Amitabh Bachchan’s liver only functions with 25 per cent of its overall capacity? Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's liver lost 75 per cent of its function due to liver cirrhosis, a condition caused by many forms of liver diseases and conditions like hepatitis and alcoholism. He developed the hepatitis B virus in 1982 while receiving medical attention for a near-fatal accident while filming the movie Coolie. One of his blood donors carried the virus which entered his system while transfusion.

Although Bachchan survived with 25 per cent liver function, experts state that liver failure occurs only when about 80 to 90 percent of it is damaged. Liver cirrhosis is usually diagnosed among alcoholics but doctors are seeing many cases among men and women who don't drink alcohol.

Liver cirrhosis is an advanced stage of liver scarring caused by liver diseases and conditions like hepatitis and alcoholism. When the liver gets injured, it tries to repair itself by forming scar tissues. However, as liver cirrhosis advances, the liver produces more scar tissue, making it tough for the liver to carry out its regular function.

Cirrhosis causes liver damage that cannot be healed. However, the liver can be saved from additional harm if the condition is detected early and its source is treated. To completely eradicate Hepatitis B, early detection and awareness are essential. There are vaccines available to help guard against the disease.

The major problem with liver cirrhosis is that there are no outward symptoms or signs of disease. When the liver gets damaged, the symptoms start to show. The virus can infect anyone, and prompt diagnosis and treatment can make all the difference.

Early detection and awareness can aid in preventing additional liver damage. There are vaccines available to protect against the disease, and it's crucial to get medical help if any symptoms of liver damage are observed.

