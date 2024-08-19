Twitter
Health

What is lip cancer? Know signs, causes, diagnosis and treatment options

Early detection and treatment significantly improve the outlook for lip cancer, which often presents as a non-healing sore or lump on the lips.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

What is lip cancer? Know signs, causes, diagnosis and treatment options
Lip Cancer
Lip cancer is a type of oral cancer that begins in the mucosa, the tissue lining the mouth. Early diagnosis and treatment of lip cancer are crucial as it is often curable in its early stages. This article provides an overview of lip cancer, including symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Understanding Lip Cancer

According to a 2022 study, over 90% of oral mucosa cancers, including lip cancers, start in the squamous cells of the epidermis. Squamous cells are thin, flat cells lining the lips and other areas of the mouth. When these cells grow uncontrollably, they form lesions or tumors on the lips.

Risk Factors for Lip Cancer

Anyone can develop lip cancer, but certain factors increase the risk. The condition is more common in males, especially those aged 50-60. Other risk factors include:

Heavy alcohol use
Smoking or using tobacco products
Exposure to certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly strains 16 and 18
Prolonged exposure to natural or artificial sunlight, including tanning beds
Having undergone a hematopoietic stem cell transplant

Symptoms of Lip Cancer

The main symptom of lip cancer is a sore on the lips or inside the mouth that does not heal. The American Cancer Society (ACS) advises seeing a doctor if you have a mouth sore that does not heal within two weeks. Other symptoms include:

A lump on the lips or noticeable thickening
Painful or numb lips
Bleeding from the lips
A red or white patch on the lips
Tightness in the jaw due to swelling
Lip cancer may not have obvious symptoms in its early stages and is sometimes discovered during routine dental visits.

What Lip Cancer Looks Like

Early signs of lip cancer can be subtle. As the cancer grows, it may resemble a large wound or injury. Look for any growth on the lips, especially if discolored, wounds that appear without reason, bleeding or crusty spots, and unexplained swelling on the lips, tongue, or mouth.

Prevalence of Lip Cancer

In 2020, there were an estimated 377,713 new cases of lip and oral cavity cancer globally. In the U.S., the rate of lip cancer declined from 1.5 cases per 100,000 persons in 1992 to 0.6 cases per 100,000 persons in 2019. Based on data from 2017-2019, about 0.1% of men and women will be diagnosed with lip cancer at some point in their lives.

When to See a Doctor

Consult a doctor or dentist about any unusual changes to your lips or mouth, especially lumps or lesions that do not heal. Regular dental visits increase the likelihood of early detection of lip and other oral cancers, which is particularly important for those at higher risk.

Diagnosis of Lip Cancer

A doctor will begin by reviewing your symptoms, medical history, and risk factors, followed by a physical examination of your mouth. If lip cancer is suspected, a biopsy will be performed. If the biopsy confirms cancer, additional tests will determine the cancer stage and whether it has spread.

Stages of Lip Cancer

Lip cancer stages range from 1 to 4:

Stage 1: Tumor is 2 centimeters (cm) or less, with a tumor invasion depth of 5 millimeters (mm) or less.
Stage 2: Tumor is larger than 2 cm but not more than 4 cm, with a tumor invasion depth of 10 mm or less.
Stage 3: Tumor has spread to one lymph node, is over 4 cm, or has a tumor invasion depth greater than 10 mm.
Stage 4: Tumor has spread to other tissues, with sub-stages 4A, 4B, and 4C depending on the spread and size.

Treatment for Lip Cancer

Treatment depends on the cancer stage, tumor size and location, and the person's general health. Standard therapy usually involves a combination of surgery and radiation therapy. Surgery aims to remove the tumor and restore lip function and appearance, while radiation therapy uses high-energy beams to kill cancer cells.

Other treatments under clinical trials include cryotherapy, chemotherapy, and hyperfractionated radiation therapy.

Preventing Lip Cancer

While not always preventable, you can reduce your risk by using sun protection, avoiding tanning beds, reducing alcohol intake, quitting tobacco products, and having regular dental checkups.

Outlook for Lip Cancer Patients

The outlook for lip cancer is generally good with early detection and treatment. The ACS reports a 91% five-year survival rate. However, if the cancer spreads, survival rates decrease.

Early signs of lip cancer include a sore or lump on the lips that does not heal. Lip cancer is more common in older males with light-colored skin. Treatment options depend on the cancer stage, but early detection significantly improves the outlook. Regular dental checkups and lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of developing lip cancer.

