What is Laryngitis, disease Urfi Javed has been diagnosed with?

Laryngitis occurs when due to excessive conversation, irritation or any infection, there is swelling in the voice box (Larynx) of the throat.

Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

Representational image

TV actress and social media sensation Urfi Javed, who has often grabbed headlines for her unique dresses, is battling throat infection and Laryngitis these days. Recently, a video of her surfaced on social media, in which she is seen undergoing treatment in a hospital in Dubai. Urfi's fans are upset after this video surfaced and are trying to know what disease their favorite actress is suffering from. The question is also coming into people's minds that what can cause this disease and how dangerous it is. Know the answers to all the questions about this.

What is laryngitis disease?

According to the report of Mayo Clinic, the problem of laryngitis occurs when due to excessive conversation, irritation or any infection, there is swelling in the voice box (Larynx) of our throat. This organ is in the upper part of your throat. Due to swelling in the voice box, people's voice does not come out properly and starts sounding hoarse. Sometimes due to this, the voice becomes so bad that it is difficult to understand it. The problem of laryngitis can be for the short term and in some cases, it can bother for a long time.

What causes the problem of laryngitis?

In most cases, the problem of laryngitis is due to temporary viral infection and cold. This is called acute laryngitis. It can also be due to vocal strain, bacterial or viral infection, or overuse of the throat. The problem of acute laryngitis gets cured on its own in a few days. Chronic laryngitis, on the other hand, can be caused by exposure to chemical fumes, allergens, acid reflux, chronic sinusitis, excessive alcohol consumption and smoking. Chronic laryngitis may take more than 3 weeks to heal and may require a visit to the doctor.

symptoms of laryngitis

  • Sore throat
  • Throat being dry again and again
  • Hoarseness of voice
  • Low pitched sound
  • Sensation in throat
  • Dry cough
  • Having trouble breathing

How to avoid laryngitis?

  • Smoking should be avoided. Smoking dries up the throat and irritates the vocal cords. If you smoke then quit today.
  • Minimize the consumption of alcohol and caffeine. Consuming excessive amounts of alcohol and caffeine reduces the total water in bodiesbody. This increases the risk of laryngitis.
  • Sufficient amount of water should be drunk. By drinking water, the mucus of our throat remains thin and the throat gets cleared easily.
  • Avoid eating spicy food. This can cause stomach upset and acid reflux or gas problems. Due to these reasons also many times there is a problem of laryngitis in the throat.
  • Make sure to include fruits, vegetables and whole grains in your diet. All of these contain a good amount of vitamins and minerals, due to which your overall health remains fine and the throat remains healthy.
  • Wash your hands from time to time and avoid respiratory infections like colds and flu. Be careful while clearing your throat and do not clear it again and again. Doing this can cause swelling in the throat.
