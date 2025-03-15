X owner Elon Musk recently opened up about ketamine therapy that he is going through in an interview with journalist Don Lemon. Ketamine, the drug that is used to treat depression in patients, has been talked about more after FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry's death in 2023 due to the acute dosage.

X owner Elon Musk recently opened up about ketamine therapy that he is going through in an interview with journalist Don Lemon. According to recent reports, the Tesla CEO’s creative behaviour, stress-management system and his overall functioning as a tech entrepreneur and a politically influential figure would be due to use of ketamine and other drugs.

Other reports, including those from Nationalworld and The Wall Street Journal, have suggested that Musk may be involved with substances that are either illegal or not typically used for medical purposes. These allegations could significantly impact both his personal life and the public's view of his leadership.

In the interview he also said that he is "almost always" sober during his late-night or early-morning posting sessions on X. "There are times when I have sort of a … negative chemical state in my brain, like depression I guess, or depression that's not linked to any negative news, and ketamine is helpful for getting one out of the negative frame of mind," Musk told Lemon. He added that he has a prescription from "an actual, real doctor" and takes "a small amount once every other week or something like that." Ketamine, the drug that is used to treat depression in patients, has been talked about more after 90s sitcom FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry's death in 2023 due to the acute dose of Ketamine.

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine is a threpay used in two types of treatment: ketamine infusion therapy and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. Ketamine, initially created as an anesthetic in the 1960s, has recently shown promise as a revolutionary treatment for severe depression and suicidal thoughts, especially for patients unresponsive to traditional antidepressants. Ketamine's uses extend beyond depression to include pain management and supplemental anesthesia. Its dissociative effects make it especially useful in emergency situations, where swift sedation and pain relief can be crucial.

It was initially developed for use as a surgical anesthetic and in emergency trauma care.

Is Ketamine illegal?

In the US, ketamine is a Schedule III controlled substance, legally usable for medical purposes under a licensed provider's supervision. Although FDA-approved only as an anesthetic, clinicians can prescribe it off-label for various conditions, meaning using an approved drug for an unapproved use.

Benefits and Side-effects

Ketamine has transformed its use as rapid anti-depressant into treatment-resistant depression, offering several benefits:

- Rapid relief: Ketamine alleviates depressive symptoms within hours, unlike traditional antidepressants that take weeks.

- Reduced suicidal thoughts: Quick alleviation of severe depression can be lifesaving for those with acute suicidal tendencies.

- Medical versatility: Ketamine's use in anesthesia and pain management showcases its clinical utility.