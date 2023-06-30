What is ketamine, ‘date-rape drug’ allegedly used by Elon Musk to treat depression? | File Photos

A shocking report in US media claims that world’s richest person Elon Musk uses microdoses of psychedelic drug ketamine to treat depression. It further claims that the Testa, SpaceX and Twitter boss uses full doses of ketamine at times when partying.

Musk or his representatives are yet to reply on the stunning news report. Nevertheless, the billionaire has in the past publicly backed ketamine as being effective to treat mental health problems. He has also criticised antidepressant usage on a large scale.

“Depression is overdiagnosed in the US, but for some people it really is a brain chemistry issue. But zombifying people with SSRIs for sure happens way too much. From what I’ve seen with friends, ketamine taken occasionally is a better option,” Musk had said in a tweet earlier this week.

What is ketamine?

Ketamine is a drug that is used as an anaesthetic. As per the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is a Schedule III non-narcotic approved for use only as a general anaesthetic. While ketamine is used in a controlled manner for medical purposes, it is also used by many people recreationally.

Ketamine can produce hallucinations that are similar to banned psychedelic drugs like LSD or Lysergic acid diethylamide. Ketamine can be hazardous when used recreationally. It is a dissociative drug that can make a person feel detached from reality.

Noted medical website WebMD lists ketamine among the most common date-rape drugs. It defines date-rape drugs as “substances that can make it easier for someone to rape of sexually assault another person”. Ketamineis known by other names such as vitamin K, Special K, Super K and cat Valium.

Apart from the approved legal use as an anaesthetic, doctors are also known to sometimes prescribe ketamine for “off-label” use in depression. Some doctors can also use ketamine in low doses for treating severe pain.