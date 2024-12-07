The exact cause of Kawasaki disease is not known, but experts believe it may be triggered by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, possibly including certain infections.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about a tough time in his life when his young son was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease. During a podcast with Janice Sequeira, Munawar shared the emotional and financial challenges he faced as a father while his son was undergoing treatment.

Munawar’s son, who was just one-and-a-half years old at the time, fell seriously ill. After several hospital visits, doctors diagnosed him with Kawasaki disease. Munawar recalled needing Rs 75,000 for his son’s treatment, but he only had Rs 700-800 in his wallet. Despite the stress, he tried to stay calm in front of the doctor. However, once outside, he said he was frozen with fear for 30-40 minutes. Eventually, he was able to arrange the money needed for his son’s treatment.

What is Kawasaki?

Kawasaki disease is a rare condition that mainly affects children under five. It causes inflammation in blood vessels, including those that supply blood to the heart. If treated early, children usually recover without long-term issues.

Causes of Kawasaki

The exact cause of Kawasaki disease is not known, but experts believe it may be triggered by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, possibly including certain infections.

Symptoms of Kawasaki

Symptoms of Kawasaki disease can appear in two phases and may last several weeks. Common symptoms include: