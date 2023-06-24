What is jock itch, condition singer Adele developed from sweat while performing in Spanx?

Image: @adele/ Instagram

The 35-year-old singer Adele has opened up about the uncomfortable skin condition she is battling before hinting that another body transformation could be on the way. Adele recently revealed to her fans that she experienced "jock itch" as a result of sweating onstage while wearing Spanx during the weekend's performance in Las Vegas.

Jock itch is a fungal skin condition that develops as an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body. The rash frequently appears on the inner thighs and groin and may resemble a ring. Tinea cruris is another name for the condition.

She revealed to the world that she had a "jock itch" before regretting her TMI announcement, but the uncomfortable skin condition hasn't affected her performance. In the months to come, Adele may debut a completely new appearance after announcing that she has begun weightlifting.

She told the Ceasar`s Palace crowd in Vegas: "Do you know what my doctor gave me? It is a bit crude, I never knew it existed. Me and my team were talking about it earlier. Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me. I sweat a lot and it doesn`t go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my own sweat. And my doctor gave me Jock Itch cream."

She further mentioned: "Sounds like I am a big (Denver) Nuggets fan there doesn`t it? Jock Itch that is what it is called right? "So it looks like I am an athlete so I have to squirt it on myself. I don`t know why I just told you that."

As per Mirror.co.uk, Adele then went on to say she`s been hitting the gym - and she is clearly feeling pumped.

"Talking of body acne I have started weightlifting again, like no one`s business," she went on. "I am absolutely loving it."

(With inputs from IANS)