What is JN.1, the new COVID variant? How worrying is it?

The key distinction between JN.1 and BA.2.86 lies in a single mutation found in the spike protein of the virus.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Scientists worldwide have expressed concerns about a novel COVID-19 variant known as JN.1, which appears to be more transmissible and potentially capable of evading vaccine-induced immunity. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that this variant has been identified not only in the United States but also in 11 other countries, leading to a resurgence of infections and causing alarm among health authorities.

According to experts, the JN.1 variant is a descendant of BA.2.86, also referred to as 'Pirola,' which originated from the Omicron lineage. In the current scenario, neither JN.1 nor BA.2.86 is prevalent in the United States. In fact, JN.1 has been detected so infrequently that it constitutes less than 0.1 percent of the total SARS-CoV-2 viruses, as per the CDC's statement.

The key distinction between JN.1 and BA.2.86 lies in a single mutation found in the spike protein of the virus. The spike protein, aptly named due to its resemblance to tiny spikes on the virus's surface, plays a critical role in the virus's ability to infect individuals. This is also the part of the virus targeted by vaccines, which suggests that vaccines should remain effective against both JN.1 and BA.2.86.

Furthermore, the CDC has reported that the majority of viruses currently circulating in the United States belong to the XBB family, and JN.1 comprises less than 0.1% of the SARS-CoV-2 viruses in circulation. Initial data from the CDC indicate that updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide protection against BA.2.86, and a similar effect is anticipated for JN.1. The CDC also mentioned that an analysis by the federal government's SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group suggests that treatments and testing methods will continue to be effective.

The CDC emphasized that as long as COVID-19 exists, new variants will emerge. However, the majority of these variants involve relatively minor changes compared to previous ones. Government agencies, including the CDC, closely monitor the impact of new variants on vaccines, tests, and treatments, and they will promptly inform the public if any concerning developments are observed. Most of the time, these new variants have little to no significant impact.

 

 

