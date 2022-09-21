What is intermittent fasting, how does it help lose weight? Avoid THESE mistakes for maximum results

Fasting can be unsafe if overdone or not done correctly or harm one's body. To ace intermittent fasting, one should avoid making these mistakes.

Unlike other diet plans that propose that a person eat in moderation or restrict oneself to certain 'fattening' food items to lose weight, intermittent fasting's goal is to starve the body for long enough so that it triggers the burning of fat. Such a diet plan has one fasting for long periods that can go up to 12-18 hours.

Not choosing the right plan

Everybody is different and so intermittent fasting for weight loss needs to be planned according to individual lifestyle and food habits.

Eating too many calories in the fasting window

The reduced time available to eat does not necessarily mean eating without restraint. Limiting the intake of calories is the key to losing weight.

Eating lesser calories

While some people eat more than required during the day, others restrict their calorie intake in such a way that it brings down the metabolic rate of the body. It is important to listen to your body and fuel it with good food.

Not drinking enough water

Hydration is key for any kind of diet. Dehydration not only impacts the skin but also has dangerous effects on the internal organs which can lead to muscle cramps, headaches, heart problems, etc.

Not working out

If you want to lose weight healthily, it is important to balance a good diet with exercise. Make sure to exercise daily for at least half an hour to get positive results.

(Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions mentioned above are for general information purposes. Please conduct a medical professional or dietician before beginning any fitness program)