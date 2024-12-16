Zakir Hussain's contributions to both traditional and contemporary music have left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

The music world mourns the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, who passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2024, in San Francisco, USA. He was 73. Widely regarded as one of the greatest percussionists of all time, Ustad Zakir Hussain was not only a master of his craft but also a cultural bridge-builder who elevated Indian classical music to international acclaim. His contributions to both traditional and contemporary music have left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family. The demise of Padma Vibhushan awardee has left the music world and his countless admirers in profound grief, with tributes and condolences pouring in from the film industry.

What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis?

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a serious chronic (long term) disease that affects the tissue surrounding the air sacs, or alveoli, in the lungs. This condition develops when that lung tissue becomes thick and stiff for unknown reasons. Over time, these changes can cause permanent scarring in the lungs, called fibrosis, that makes it progressively more difficult to breathe.

Your risk for IPF is higher if you smoke or have a family history of IPF, and the risk increases with age. The most common symptoms of IPF are shortness of breath and cough. Some people may not have symptoms at first, but symptoms can develop and get worse as the disease progresses.

About Zakir Hussain

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India, Zakir Hussain was the son of the iconic tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. From a young age, he displayed a remarkable affinity for the tabla, quickly gaining recognition for his exceptional talent. By the time he was a teenager, Zakir was already performing alongside some of the greatest Indian classical musicians.

Throughout his career, Ustad Zakir Hussain collaborated with some of the most iconic names in both traditional Indian and global music scenes. He worked with legends such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan and was a key figure in creating international fusion bands like Shakti with guitarist John McLaughlin and Planet Drum with Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart.

His collaboration on the Planet Drum album also earned him a Grammy Award.

(with inputs from ANI)