What is 'Hijama', cupping therapy hugely popular in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and other Muslim nations?

Cupping therapy, also known as is when cups are placed at a certain point on someone's skin and a suction is created to heal various health issues. This is an ancient Chinese and Middle Eastern practice. There are two types of cupping -- wet and dry. Wet cupping involves puncturing the skin before starting the suction, which removes some of the person’s blood during the procedure. The cupping therapy often leaves a circular bruise mark on the person's skin after exposure to the procedure's suction effects.

Cupping therapy: Benefits

Various reports state that cupping therapy creates different types of stimulations and that is why it probably heals a wide range of conditions. Although there is not enough strong evidence to back up this effectiveness.

Benefits of cupping that the review authors cite may also include:

Pain reduction

Muscle relaxation

Improved blood circulation

Activation of the immune system

Release of toxins

Removal of wastes and heavy metals.

Cupping therapy: Side effects

Although there is no hard evidence to confirm the side effects, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), cupping therapy may cause certain side effects. Some of the side effects of cupping therapy include: