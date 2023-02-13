Search icon
What is 'Hijama', cupping therapy hugely popular in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and other Muslim nations?

Know more about the ancient healing therapy, cupping therapy that is famous is Islamic countries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

Cupping therapy | Photo: Pixabay

Cupping therapy, also known as is when cups are placed at a certain point on someone's skin and a suction is created to heal various health issues. This is an ancient Chinese and Middle Eastern practice.  There are two types of cupping -- wet and dry. Wet cupping involves puncturing the skin before starting the suction, which removes some of the person’s blood during the procedure. The cupping therapy often leaves a circular bruise mark on the person's skin after exposure to the procedure's suction effects. 

Cupping therapy: Benefits

Various reports state that cupping therapy creates different types of stimulations and that is why it probably heals a wide range of conditions. Although there is not enough strong evidence to back up this effectiveness.

Benefits of cupping that the review authors cite may also include:

  • Pain reduction
  • Muscle relaxation
  • Improved blood circulation
  • Activation of the immune system
  • Release of toxins
  • Removal of wastes and heavy metals.

Cupping therapy: Side effects 

Although there is no hard evidence to confirm the side effects, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), cupping therapy may cause certain side effects. Some of the side effects of cupping therapy include:

  • Lasting skin discolouration
  • Scarring
  • Burns
  • Infection
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue
  • Dizziness
  • Fainting
  • Nausea
  • Insomnia.
