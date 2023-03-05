What is H3N2 virus? Know similarities with Covid, symptoms, treatment, dangers of Influenza A virus

What is H3N2 virus, subtype of Influenza A (File photo)

With many people reporting flu-like symptoms such as high fever and cough remaining on alert, the Centre has announced that most of these cases are of influenza, with its subtype H3N2 virus currently infecting a surge of people over the country.

Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 is currently on the rise across India, with hundreds of people displaying flu and viral infection symptoms, some even similar to Covid. The most common symptoms of this virus are fever, cough, and body aches.

In view of the spread of the H3N2 virus across the country, the ICRM and IMA have issued an important advisory, urging people not to resort to taking antibiotics before consulting a doctor and getting clarification if they have influenza or viral infection.

The Centre has also asked people to avoid crowds and eating at public places in the festive season, as well as maintain proper hygiene and make sure that they are regularly washing their hands and wearing masks in public places.

What is H3N2 virus? Know similarity with Covid

The H3N2 virus is a subtype of the Influenza A virus, which replicates the symptoms of the flu and the common cold. The Influenza A H3N2 virus has respiratory effects and symptoms, which makes it very similar to the coronavirus, which had taken over India for around 2 years.

The influenza virus has many similarities to the Covid virus, as both of them have an impact on the respiratory system. They both result in prolonged illness and persistent cough as well as fever, leading to indistinguishable similarities.

Influenza A H3N2 virus: Treatment and symptoms

The main symptoms of the Influenza A subtype are fever, cough, body ache, prolonged illness, nausea, and respiratory issues. It might also have an impact on the digestive system and lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach aches.

The currently recommended drugs for the H3N2 virus are oseltamivir, zanamivir, peramivir, and baloxavir, which are available through prescription. The H3N2 virus has not resulted in death in India till now, but can cause prolonged illness and have a severe impact on the immune system of the infected person.

READ | Spring influenza with severe symptoms grips India: Know symptoms, treatment, severity of flu cases