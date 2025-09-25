Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Ravichandran Ashwin signs historic deal with Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26, to play alongside former Pakistan captain

Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama

Who is Agastya Goel? Indian-origin teen meets Donald Trump after winning Int'l Physics Olympiad, has connection to THIS Indian state

Beware Pakistan! India develops aerospace, defence ecosystem, HAL to manufacture 97 fighter jets for IAF

How to plan a 8-day trip to Vietnam to see temples, markets, and stay with locals

Disha Patel: "Adaptation to new realities requires constant professional development"

What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, shares reason for breakups

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeHealth

HEALTH

What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options

H3N2 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus, which is an important cause of human influenza, according to Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The national capital of India, Delhi, is facing an outbreak of H3N2 flu, a type of influenza A virus. Hospitals have issued an alert to inform the public about this deadly strain, its symptoms, and recovery stages. Understanding the nature of this fatal virus can help people identify and take necessary measures.

What is the H3N2 virus?

It is an influenza virus that causes respiratory infection. The virus can also infect birds and mammals. In birds and other animals, it has mutated into many strains.

H3N2 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus, which is an important cause of human influenza, according to Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

What are the symptoms?

According to WHO, avian, swine and other zoonotic influenza infections in humans may cause disease ranging from mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death. Some of the common symptoms of the H3N2 virus are:

  • Chills
  • coughing
  • Fever
  • nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Throat ache/sore throat
  • An ache in the muscles and body
  • In some cases, diarrhea
  • Sneezing and a runny nose

If a person experiences difficulty in breathing, pain or discomfort in the chest, continuous fever and pain in the throat while gulping down food, it is very important to see a doctor.

How does the virus spread?

The extremely contagious H3N2 influenza can be transmitted from one person to another through droplets released when coughing, sneezing, or talking by an infected individual. It can also spread if someone touches their mouth or nose after contacting a surface that has the virus on it. Pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, and persons with underlying medical issues are at a higher risk of flu-related complications.

Precautions 

Since the virus attacks the respiratory tract, it is important to:

  • Keep checking the oxygen level continuously with the help of a Pulse Oximeter
  • If the oxygen saturation level is less than 95 percent, a visit to the doctor is mandatory.
  • If the oxygen saturation level is less than 90 percent, then intensive care may be required.
  • Experts caution against self-medication in such cases

What are the treatment options?

Taking proper rest, drinking lots of fluids and using over-the-counter painkillers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to lower fever are all part of the H3N2 influenza treatment regimen. If a patient has severe symptoms or is at a high risk of problems, a doctor may also recommend antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir and zanamivir. WHO further says that in suspected and confirmed cases, neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed as soon as possible (ideally, within 48 hours following symptom onset) to maximise therapeutic benefits.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From World War 3 to natural disasters, alien contact: Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev after she makes an appeal to list his assets privately: 'Karisma Kapoor's children have the right to...'
Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev for this reason
What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options
What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment
Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama
Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant, Triptii film
Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel, threatened them with..., then got exposed by an IAF letter
Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE