What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options

HEALTH
H3N2 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus, which is an important cause of human influenza, according to Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The national capital of India, Delhi, is facing an outbreak of H3N2 flu, a type of influenza A virus. Hospitals have issued an alert to inform the public about this deadly strain, its symptoms, and recovery stages. Understanding the nature of this fatal virus can help people identify and take necessary measures.
It is an influenza virus that causes respiratory infection. The virus can also infect birds and mammals. In birds and other animals, it has mutated into many strains.
According to WHO, avian, swine and other zoonotic influenza infections in humans may cause disease ranging from mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death. Some of the common symptoms of the H3N2 virus are:
If a person experiences difficulty in breathing, pain or discomfort in the chest, continuous fever and pain in the throat while gulping down food, it is very important to see a doctor.
The extremely contagious H3N2 influenza can be transmitted from one person to another through droplets released when coughing, sneezing, or talking by an infected individual. It can also spread if someone touches their mouth or nose after contacting a surface that has the virus on it. Pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, and persons with underlying medical issues are at a higher risk of flu-related complications.
Since the virus attacks the respiratory tract, it is important to:
Taking proper rest, drinking lots of fluids and using over-the-counter painkillers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to lower fever are all part of the H3N2 influenza treatment regimen. If a patient has severe symptoms or is at a high risk of problems, a doctor may also recommend antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir and zanamivir. WHO further says that in suspected and confirmed cases, neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed as soon as possible (ideally, within 48 hours following symptom onset) to maximise therapeutic benefits.