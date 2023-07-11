Headlines

What is Guillain-Barre syndrome, rare neurological condition that forced Peru to declare 90-day emergency?

There have been 182 instances recorded across Peru since June 2023, of whom 147 have been sent home, 31 are still admitted to the hospital, and four have perished.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Peru on Monday announced a 90-day nationwide medical emergency following a sharp increase in instances of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an unusual brain condition. According to the MercoPress news agency, there have been 182 instances recorded across the country since June 2023, of whom 147 have been sent home, 31 are still admitted to the hospital, and four have perished.

An uncommon condition known as GBS causes the body's immune system to assault its own nerves. In severe situations, it can result in paralysis or possibly death and induce muscular weakness. The Peruvian government stated in an official statement released on Saturday that 103 cases had been recorded up to June 23 and that the "normally monthly number of instances on the national scale remained under twenty cases per month."

What is Guillain-Barre syndrome?

An uncommon neurological condition known as Guillain-Barre syndrome occurs when the body's immune system crimes the nerves. It begins with tingling as well as in the legs and arms, but it can spread fast and cause the entire body to become paralysed.

READ | Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

The majority of those who have this illness require hospitalisation for treatment. While the precise causes of the condition is still unknown, research indicated that two-thirds of patients displayed symptoms of an infection in the six weeks prior, including Covid-19, gastrointestinal infection, or Zika virus.

Guillain-Barre syndrome signs and symptoms

  • Tingling in the hands, feet, ankles, wrists, and occasionally even the arms and face.
  • Weakening of the legs affects the upper body and in certain circumstances, failing to take stairs or walk.
  • Having trouble speaking, eating, or swallowing; having split sight; or having trouble moving the eyes.
  • Severe discomfort that often becomes worse at night and could feel painful, or cramp-like.
  • Fast heartbeat, low or high BP, difficulties breathing, and problems controlling bowel and bladder activity.
  • The most extreme situations might result in paralysis.

