What is fibromyalgia? Know the 8 common symptoms to recognise it

Representational image

We often understand that muscle and joint pain is a part of our lifestyle and it is a serious health problem. This is the reason why we tend to ignore the common symptoms of Fibromyalgia. A person suffering from fibromyalgia experiences severe muscle pain as well as fatigue. Fibromyalgia often takes a long time to treat due to a lack of proper recognition and understanding. If there is proper information and awareness about this disease, timely treatment can be done.

Also read: Experiencing severe body pain during winters? Know causes, tips to treat it

Here are some common symptoms of fibromyalgia are as follows:

Extreme fatigue: In fibromyalgia, the muscles are mainly affected. Due to this, weakness and tiredness are experienced. It increases and decreases rapidly with time.

Sleeplessness: Severe pain especially in the neck and back. Due to this, the problem of insomnia arises and there is constant fatigue in the person's body.

Lack of concentration: Fibromyalgia in rheumatic condition affects the musculoskeletal function of the body. It also affects the functioning of the nervous system of the body due to which a person has problems with concentration and lack of memory.

Migraine: Due to excessive stress, a person suffering from fibromyalgia always suffers from headaches and migraine problems. In such a situation, instead of taking headache medicine yourself, go to the doctor and get yourself examined.

Jaw and mouth pain: This is a common symptom of fibromyalgia, in which muscle stiffness causes pain in your jaw and mouth. If such symptoms are seen then immediately see an orthopaedic specialist.

Anxiety and stress: Due to continuous heavy tiredness and pain in the body, you can also become a victim of anxiety. In some cases, patients reach the stage of depression.

Numbness: On suffering from this disease, some parts of the face, hands, arms and legs become numb or sometimes they start shivering. This happens because, in this disease, the muscles of the face, neck and legs and the joints of the body are most affected.

Increased sensitivity: Suffering from this disease increases the sensitivity to smell, noise, bright light, cold, medicines and certain foods. If you see such symptoms, do not ignore them, they can be a symptom of fibromyalgia.

In some cases, its symptoms are completely different or keep changing. The patient suffering from this disease also gets angry. These symptoms of fibromyalgia last for days or weeks. Due to this, changes in diet, stress, and routine are affected. It starts increasing rapidly during a stressful situations and accident. Its intensity also varies according to the season and time of day. However, a healthy lifestyle, plenty of sleep, regular exercise and proper rest can help keep the disease at bay.