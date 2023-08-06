What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

Dr. Mary Ramsay, the head of immunization at the UKHSA, has expressed her concerns regarding the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the latest report.

A new COVID-19 variant, EG.5.1, also known as Eris, is spreading rapidly throughout the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has disclosed that approximately one in seven COVID-19 cases in the country can now be attributed to the Eris variant. This variant has become the second most prevalent strain in the UK and has also been detected in Europe, Asia, and North America. In Japan, a "ninth wave" of the virus has begun.

Dr. Mary Ramsay, the head of immunization at the UKHSA, has expressed her concerns regarding the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the latest report. While there has been a slight rise in hospital admissions across various age groups, particularly among the elderly, she reassured the public that overall admission levels remain remarkably low. The situation is being closely monitored, and fortunately, there have been no reports of similar cases in ICU admissions.

While the exact cause of the recent surge in cases has not been confirmed, health experts suggest that both adverse weather conditions and decreasing immunity may be significant contributing factors. According to Professor Lawrence Young of Warwick University, in an interview with MailOnline, the inclement weather has driven people indoors, leading to increased attendance at venues like cinemas and public events, potentially raising the risk of virus transmission.

To protect oneself from this new variant, experts recommend focusing on proper sanitization and maintaining social distance, especially if symptoms develop. Although specific symptoms related to the Eris variant have not been mentioned in reports, it is believed that the strain might manifest with common flu-like symptoms, similar to those of COVID-19. Staying vigilant and following necessary precautions remains crucial in mitigating the spread of the virus.

