What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

Headlines

Pakistan: 15 killed, several injured in train derailment in Karachi

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

10 Influential women who shaped the Mughal Empire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

HomeHealth

Health

What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

Dr. Mary Ramsay, the head of immunization at the UKHSA, has expressed her concerns regarding the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the latest report.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A new COVID-19 variant, EG.5.1, also known as Eris, is spreading rapidly throughout the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has disclosed that approximately one in seven COVID-19 cases in the country can now be attributed to the Eris variant. This variant has become the second most prevalent strain in the UK and has also been detected in Europe, Asia, and North America. In Japan, a "ninth wave" of the virus has begun.

Dr. Mary Ramsay, the head of immunization at the UKHSA, has expressed her concerns regarding the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the latest report. While there has been a slight rise in hospital admissions across various age groups, particularly among the elderly, she reassured the public that overall admission levels remain remarkably low. The situation is being closely monitored, and fortunately, there have been no reports of similar cases in ICU admissions.

Everything to know about its Signs, symptoms and treatment:

While the exact cause of the recent surge in cases has not been confirmed, health experts suggest that both adverse weather conditions and decreasing immunity may be significant contributing factors. According to Professor Lawrence Young of Warwick University, in an interview with MailOnline, the inclement weather has driven people indoors, leading to increased attendance at venues like cinemas and public events, potentially raising the risk of virus transmission.

To protect oneself from this new variant, experts recommend focusing on proper sanitization and maintaining social distance, especially if symptoms develop. Although specific symptoms related to the Eris variant have not been mentioned in reports, it is believed that the strain might manifest with common flu-like symptoms, similar to those of COVID-19. Staying vigilant and following necessary precautions remains crucial in mitigating the spread of the virus.

Also read: Diabetes: Can drinking Kombucha tea everyday control blood sugar levels? Know here

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Breastfeeding Week: 5 healthy eating habits for mothers who are lactating

Gyanvapi mosque: ASI to perform survey of premises today; Muslim body moves Supreme Court against HC verdict

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: CA Foundation June result likely on THIS day, check direct link

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

Kala Lumyo, the Tamilians of Moreh in Manipur facing threat amid violence in state

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE