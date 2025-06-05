Endometriosis occurs when the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb.

Endometriosis is a serious disease that occurs in women. It is a painful condition where an inner tissue similar to the lining of the uterus begins to grow outside the uterus, commonly on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or other parts of the pelvic organs.

In this condition, the blood that is supposed to flow out during a woman’s period starts accumulating in the internal organs, leading to severe pain, swelling, and other complications.

Causes of endometriosis

Endometriosis occurs when the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb. While the exact cause is unknown, potential factors include hormonal imbalances, genetics, immune system disorders, and retrograde menstruation, where menstrual blood flows backwards into the pelvic cavity.

Symptoms of endometriosis

The endometriosis symptoms may vary from person to person, but some of the common symptoms are:

Having severe pain during menstruation or sex.

Excessive bleeding

Infertility

Fatigue

Irregular periods

Diarrhea, constipation, or bloating, especially during menstruation.

Painful urination or bowel movements

Digestive issues

Treatment

Endometriosis treatment primarily involves managing symptoms and limiting its progression. Depending upon the patient's case, the doctor may suggest pain relief medications, hormone therapy or surgery. Treatment plans depend upon the severity of symptoms and if the individual desires to have children.

