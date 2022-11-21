What is endocrine disorder? Know all about its causes and diagnosis

Representational image

The endocrine system is a network of many glands in the body, which produce and release hormones that help the vital organs of the body function effectively. It even provides power to cells in our organs by converting calories into energy in our bodies. The endocrine system affects the organs of our body. Under this, our heartbeat helps in the development of bones and tissues and the development of the baby. The endocrine system plays an important role in the occurrence of hormonal diseases with diabetes and thyroid disease, growth disorder, sexual dysfunction, and any kind of disease and problem related to it is called an endocrine disorder.

Causes of endocrine disorder

In general, endocrine disorder occurs due to two main reasons:

Reason 1: Endocrine disorder occurs when our glands either secrete more hormones than normal or fewer hormones than normal.

Reason 2: Endocrine disorders and diseases occur due to the development of lesions, such as nodules and tumors in the body. Along with affecting our hormone levels, it does not affect us many times.

Endocrine feedback systems in the body help us to balance the hormones in the body. If there is leakage of more hormones or fewer hormones in our body, then in such a situation the feedback signal system of the body sends signals to other glands connected to the gland, due to which the glands secrete hormones in the right amount into our blood cells.

Diagnosis:

If you have an endocrine disorder, your doctor may refer you to an endocrinologist specialist for MRI, urine test, blood test, hormonal test, genetics test etc. Endocrinologists play an important role in solving problems related to the endocrine system. The symptoms of endocrine disorder depend on which gland the problem is associated with. Individuals with endocrine disorders and diseases typically complain of fatigue and weakness.