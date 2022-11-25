What is eating disorder? Know all about its symptoms, causes and types

Representational image

Everyone has a way or a style of eating food. Some like to eat more food while some eat less due to their strict diet. Some keep eating the whole day and some survive on a one-time meal. Such eating habits may turn into a disease which is called an eating disorder.

Diabetes: Dinner recipes to maintain optimum blood sugar levels

Most people are not aware of the eating disorder due to which mental problems start developing. It is also known as a mental eating disorder. Symptoms like sleeplessness, hair loss, tiredness, dizziness and vomiting can be seen in eating disorders.

What is eating disorder?

Eating disorder is a psychological conditions caused by unhealthy eating habits. According to Healthline, eating disorder starts due to the desire to eat more, eat less due to obesity and get a proper body shape. In many cases, this can lead to serious health issues. Eating disorders can be a major cause of mental diseases.

During this, either the patients eat more food or completely stop eating. This problem is more common in women. This disorder can lead to a dangerous disease like anorexia nervosa.

Major causes of eating disorder

Genetic history

Personality

Perfection

Impulsive nature

Comparison with others

Mental problem

Lack of sleep

Types of Eating Disorders

Anorexia nervosa

Bulimia nervosa

Binge Eating Disorder

Pica

Rumination disorder

Avoidant food intake disorder

Night eating syndrome

Symptoms of Eating Disorder