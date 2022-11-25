What is eating disorder? Know all about its symptoms, causes and types

Everyone has a way or a style of eating food. Some like to eat more food while some eat less due to their strict diet. Some keep eating the whole day and some survive on a one-time meal. Such eating habits may turn into a disease which is called an eating disorder.
Diabetes: Dinner recipes to maintain optimum blood sugar levels
Most people are not aware of the eating disorder due to which mental problems start developing. It is also known as a mental eating disorder. Symptoms like sleeplessness, hair loss, tiredness, dizziness and vomiting can be seen in eating disorders.
What is eating disorder?
Eating disorder is a psychological conditions caused by unhealthy eating habits. According to Healthline, eating disorder starts due to the desire to eat more, eat less due to obesity and get a proper body shape. In many cases, this can lead to serious health issues. Eating disorders can be a major cause of mental diseases.
During this, either the patients eat more food or completely stop eating. This problem is more common in women. This disorder can lead to a dangerous disease like anorexia nervosa.
Major causes of eating disorder
Types of Eating Disorders
Symptoms of Eating Disorder