Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

What is eating disorder? Know all about its symptoms, causes and types

Eating disorder is a psychological conditions caused by unhealthy eating habits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

What is eating disorder? Know all about its symptoms, causes and types
Representational image

Everyone has a way or a style of eating food. Some like to eat more food while some eat less due to their strict diet. Some keep eating the whole day and some survive on a one-time meal. Such eating habits may turn into a disease which is called an eating disorder.

Diabetes: Dinner recipes to maintain optimum blood sugar levels

Most people are not aware of the eating disorder due to which mental problems start developing. It is also known as a mental eating disorder. Symptoms like sleeplessness, hair loss, tiredness, dizziness and vomiting can be seen in eating disorders. 

What is eating disorder?

Eating disorder is a psychological conditions caused by unhealthy eating habits. According to Healthline, eating disorder starts due to the desire to eat more, eat less due to obesity and get a proper body shape. In many cases, this can lead to serious health issues. Eating disorders can be a major cause of mental diseases.

During this, either the patients eat more food or completely stop eating. This problem is more common in women. This disorder can lead to a dangerous disease like anorexia nervosa.

Major causes of eating disorder

  • Genetic history
  • Personality
  • Perfection
  • Impulsive nature
  • Comparison with others
  • Mental problem
  • Lack of sleep

Types of Eating Disorders

  • Anorexia nervosa
  • Bulimia nervosa
  • Binge Eating Disorder
  • Pica
  • Rumination disorder
  • Avoidant food intake disorder
  • Night eating syndrome

Symptoms of Eating Disorder

  • Weight loss
  • Hesitant while eating in front of others
  • Constipation
  • Increased appetite
  • Irregular periods
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Diabetes diet: 5 healthy carbs for people with Type 2 diabetes
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at India's predicted XI against arch-rivals Pakistan for upcoming match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among the giraffes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.