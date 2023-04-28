Headlines

What is Down Syndrome, a condition new edition of Barbie portrays?

Some common physical characteristics of individuals with Down syndrome include almond-shaped eyes that slant upward, a small nose and mouth, a short neck, small stature, and low muscle tone. They may also have heart defects, hearing and vision problems, and digestive issues.

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that occurs due to the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21. Normally, humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, but individuals with Down syndrome have three copies of chromosome 21, resulting in a total of 47 chromosomes. This extra genetic material affects the way the body and brain develop, leading to characteristic physical and cognitive differences.

Some common physical characteristics of individuals with Down syndrome include almond-shaped eyes that slant upward, a small nose and mouth, a short neck, small stature, and low muscle tone. They may also have heart defects, hearing and vision problems, and digestive issues.

Cognitively, individuals with Down syndrome may have intellectual disabilities that can range from mild to moderate, as well as delays in speech and language development. They may also experience behavioral and social challenges, such as difficulty with social interactions and communication.

While there is no cure for Down syndrome, early interventions and therapies can help individuals with the condition reach their full potential and lead fulfilling lives. With appropriate medical care and support, many individuals with Down syndrome can live into adulthood and beyond.

Some more common physical features of Down syndrome include:

  • A flattened face, especially the bridge of the nose
  • Almond-shaped eyes that slant up
  • A short neck
  • Small ears
  • A tongue that tends to stick out of the mouth
  • Tiny white spots on the iris (colored part) of the eye
  • Small hands and feet
  • A single line across the palm of the hand (palmar crease)
  • Small pinky fingers that sometimes curve toward the thumb
  • Poor muscle tone or loose joints
  • Shorter in height as children and adults

