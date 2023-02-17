What is dementia, condition Die Hard star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with? Know causes, symptoms

Representational image

Hollywood film industry veteran Bruce Willis took a break from his acting career a year ago due to a serious illness. The actor's family had announced that the actor was suffering from aphasia. But now his health has worsened. Recently, the family of the action superstar has made another disclosure regarding the health of Bruce Willis. The actor's family has told that Bruce has also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after aphasia.

Also read: The mind diet: 5 Superfood to manage dementia and alzheimer's

The statement said, 'After the announcement of Bruce's aphasia in the year 2022, his condition had improved and now we have come to know that Bruce also has a disease called Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Difficulty in communication is a symptom of this disease. It is very painful, but nevertheless, it is a relief for us to know of Bruce's apparent illness.' Let us tell you, Bruce's health-related information has been shared by his daughter Rumer Willis on Instagram.

What is Dementia?

Dementia is a term used to describe a decline in cognitive function (thinking, memory, and reasoning) that is severe enough to interfere with a person's daily activities. It is a progressive disease that affects the brain and can lead to a decline in memory, language skills, visual-spatial skills, and executive functioning.

Frontotemporal dementia

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a type of dementia that affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. It is also known as frontotemporal degeneration or Pick's disease. FTD is caused by the progressive degeneration of nerve cells in these areas of the brain, leading to a loss of function in these regions.

There are several different types of FTD, each with its own set of symptoms and characteristics:

Behavioral variant FTD (bvFTD): This subtype is characterized by changes in behavior and personality, such as lack a of empathy, apathy, disinhibition, compulsive behavior, and a lack of social awareness.

Semantic variant primary progressive aphasia (svPPA): This subtype is characterized by a loss of language skills, including difficulty with word comprehension and naming objects.

Non-fluent variant primary progressive aphasia (nfvPPA): This subtype is characterized by difficulty with speech and language, including trouble forming words and sentences.

Some common symptoms of FTD include:

Personality changes, such as becoming more impulsive, insensitive, or apathetic

Changes in social behavior, such as withdrawing from social interactions or engaging in inappropriate or risky behavior

Difficulty with language, including trouble finding words, forming sentences, or understanding speech

Memory problems

Trouble with movement, such as stiffness or weakness in muscles

Difficulty with executive functioning, including planning, organizing, and problem-solving.

FTD can be difficult to diagnose because the symptoms can overlap with other conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease. A thorough evaluation by a medical professional is necessary to properly diagnose FTD.