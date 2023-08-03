What is costochondritis? Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal battles with new illness; know symptoms, more

Chhavi disclosed that she had been given a Costochondritis diagnosis. It's a chest cartilage damage, the actress continued.

Chhavi Mittal, a cancer survivor, posted a health update on Instagram. Chhavi disclosed that she had been given a Costochondritis diagnosis. It's a chest cartilage damage, the actress continued. The likely reason might be radiation (a cancer therapy), an adverse reaction to the injection I received for osteopenia (a disorder marked by low BMD), a persistent cough (which I experienced a few days ago), or a combination of one or more of these causes.

What is costochondritis?

An infection of the cartilage in the rib cage is called costochondritis. It may occur as a result of an infection, an accident, or other medical issues. This ailment frequently impacts the cartilage at the costosternal joint or costosternal junction, which is where the upper ribs link the breastbone, commonly known as the sternum, as per Healthline.

Costochondritis can result in moderate to severe chest discomfort. Mild instances may simply result in a mild tenderness or soreness when you press on the affected area in your chest.

Symptoms of costochondritis

Chest discomfort in the upper and middle rib region, on either side of the breastbone, is a common symptom of costochondritis. This discomfort may worsen over time gradually or unexpectedly. Additional signs might be:

Discomfort that worsens after sleeping down

Ache that is made worse by pressure on your chest, such as when you are wearing a seatbelt

Ache that gets worse when you cough or take big breaths

Discomfort that becomes worse as you exercise

It's crucial to remember that signs like heaviness in the chest and feeling radiating might signify a variety of illnesses, including a heart attack. If your chest discomfort is severe and persistent, get medical help right once.

Treatment for costochondritis

There are several approaches to treat costochondritis. The majority of costochondritis patients are managed with prescription medications. The doctor will likely advise nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen (Advil) or naproxen (Aleve) if the pain is mild to severe.

The physician could also suggest:

The prescribed dose of NSAIDs.

Oral steroids, or steroid injections into the affected region.

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), involves delivering a modest electric current to the area using a tiny, battery-operated device.

Chhavi Mittal’s breast cancer

Chhavi disclosed that she had been given an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis in April 2022. After receiving a cancer diagnosis, she had surgery and received radiation treatment all in the same month. Later, she announced that she was cancer-free. The Better Half on YouTube and Bandini are two of the actor's most recognised roles. She additionally created the SIT online series.

