What is cluster headache? Know all about its symptoms and causes

Having a cluster headache can make a person feel isolated, which can be considered one of its signs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

Cluster headache

Cluster headache is a rare disorders. It can affect people of any age including teenagers, and adults. However, cluster headaches affect men more than women. Millions of people worldwide suffer from cluster headaches. It affects 1 person in 1000 people. Cluster headaches usually begin before the age of 30, and disappear completely in a few months or years, but may recur without any symptoms. It is one-sided head pain, especially around one eye.

Signs and symptoms

Cluster headache begins as sudden and severe headache. Its biggest symptom is pain. In addition, having a cluster headache can make a person feel isolated, which can be considered one of its signs.

  • Burning with severe headache
  • Neck headache on one side of the face
  • Pain lasting 5 to 10 minutes and severe pain lasting up to half an hour
  • If a cluster headache is accompanied by pain in one side of the eye and nose, these symptoms may also be seen.
  • Swelling under or around the eye
  • Red eyes
  • Drooping eyelid
  • The stuffy nose on the side where the headache is occurring
  • Flushing of the face and excessive sweating

Causes

The cause of cluster headaches is not completely clear. Some of the reasons cited as a conjecture in studies are as follows:

It is believed that this headache can be due to the sudden release of histamine or serotonin chemical in the nerve area related to the face i.e. the trigeminal nerve of the body. Histamine is a chemical that is made in the body during an allergic reaction, and serotonin is a chemical made by nerve cells.

This problem can also be caused by the hypothalamus, which is a small part of the brain.

Cluster headaches can also be caused by genetics.

  • Alcohol and cigarette consumption
  • Trekking and Air Travel
  • Running nose
  • Bright light
  • More physical activity
  • High-nitrate foods such as meats
  • Certain medicines
  • Cocaine use

 

