What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition Donald Trump has been diagnosed with? Know its symptoms, risk factors, more

United States President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), US officials announced. Trump had been experiencing mild discomfort in his legs over several weeks, and had swollen ankles and bruises on his hands. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump, aged 79, was found suffering from CVI after undergoing a medical checkup. But what is chronic venous insufficiency and what are its symptoms? Let us tell you in brief.

What is CVI and what are its symptoms?

Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition in which veins have trouble sending blood from your legs back to the heart. The insufficient flow of blood to the heart causes blood to collect in the veins of your legs. It is classified as a type of vein disorder. Over time, CVI can lead to pain, swelling, and changes in skin. Common symptoms of the condition include swelling or heaviness in the legs and ankles, leg cramps, itchiness, leg ulcers, and changes in skin colour of the legs and ankles.

The signs are often mistaken as caused by aging, which can delay diagnosis. A simple inspection such as a doppler ultrasound can help detect CVI, allowing timely treatment.

The risk for CVI rises with increasing age, especially for those over 50 years. Other risk factors include the following:

Gender: Women are at a higher risk for CVI as well as other vein problems.

Obesity: Obese people may be more prone to vein conditions.

Pregnancy: During pregnancy, increased blood volume and pressure can put strain on veins.

Smoking: Smokers may be at a higher risk due to affected blood flow and vein health.

Sedentary lifestyle: Sitting for long hours can contribute to blood pooling in the veins of the legs, and also hamper muscles' ability to pump blood.

Family history: A family history of CVI and related conditions can also increase the risk.

Treatment typically includes compression therapy, lifestyle changes, and medication to improve blood flow and reduce swelling.