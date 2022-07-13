What is CAR-T cell therapy for cancer treatment

(Image Source: Pixabay)

The human immune system works by keeping track of all the substances normally found in the body. Any new substance the immune system doesn't recognise raises an alarm, causing the immune system to attack it. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a way to get immune T cells (a type of white blood cell) to fight cancer by changing them in the lab so they can find and destroy any such cells.

T cells are white blood cells that find and fight illness and infection throughout the body. Each T-cell has a receptor that can recognise antigens (proteins or molecules that are recognisable by the immune system). When the immune system recognises foreign or abnormal antigens, it can work to destroy them.

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells are cells that are genetically engineered in a laboratory. They have a new receptor so they can bind to cancer cells and kill them.

How does this therapy work

T-cells are first collected from a patient. Then the cells are reengineered in a laboratory. The reengineered CAR T-cells are then multiplied. After that the cells are thawed and infused with the patient in a hospital or treatment centre. The CAR T-cells may help guard against recurrence.

Side effects of the therapy

CAR T-cell therapy can be very effective against some types of hard-to-treat cancers, but it can also sometimes cause serious or even life-threatening side effects. Because of this, it needs to be given in a medical centre that is specially trained in its use, and patients need to be watched closely for several weeks after getting the CAR T-cells.

Here we talk about the side effects of the CAR T-cell therapy.

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS)

High fever and chills

Trouble breathing

Severe nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Headaches

Fast heartbeat

Feeling very tired

Muscle or joint pain

Nervous system problems

Headaches

Changes in consciousness

Confusion or agitation

Seizures

Shaking or twitching (tremors)

Trouble speaking and understanding

Loss of balance

Other possible serious side effects of CAR T-cell therapy

Allergic reactions during the infusion

Abnormal levels of minerals in the blood, such as low potassium, sodium, or phosphorous levels

A weakened immune system, with an increased risk of serious infection

Low blood cell counts, which can increase the risk of infections, fatigue, and bruising or bleeding.

Advantages of the therapy

One of the major advantages is the short treatment time needed, administered with a single infusion that may require at the most, two weeks of inpatient care.

Clinical trials in blood cancers have shown that even in patients whose cancer came back after multiple treatments, CAR T-cell therapy helped them achieve remissions that lasted for years.

CAR T-cell therapy is also a living drug, and its benefits can last for many years. Since the cells can persist in the body long-term, they may recognize and attack cancer cells if and when there’s a relapse