What is brain haemorrhage, the disease that killed Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan?

File Photo

Actor Deepesh Bhan from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai lost his life to brain haemorrhage while playing cricket. The deadly haemorrhage is actually a kind of stroke that happens when there is bleeding on the brain’s surface, right below the arachnoid membrane.

READ | Women suffering from PCOS are 3 times more likely to get Type-2 diabetes, says study

It is also known as an aneurysm, that is a small, balloon-like swelling on an artery.

The word haemorrhage comes from the Greek word haimorrhagia, meaning ‘blood bursting forth’.

What causes brain haemorrhage?

Brain haemorrhage occurs when the aneurysm wall bursts and blood moves out of the surrounding tissue, killing the brain cells. This can happen due to smoking, high blood pressure and excessive alcohol consumption.

However, aneurysm can happen in people who are not known to face these risk factors. There is no way to identify people who are at the risk of brain haemorrhage.

How can brain haemorrhage be treated?

Medications are used to reduce the risk of a secondary brain damage that can happen due to reduced blood flow to the brain. Thereafter, surgical procedures are conducted. There are two ways to conduct the surgery. One involves cutting a bone flap in the skull and sealing the aneurysm with a tiny metal clip. The other one includes passing tiny platinum coils via the vascular system by making an incision in the groin to seal the aneurysm from the main artery.

What are the long-term effects of brain haemorrhage?

The aneurysm may burst again. Patients who survive brain haemorrhage are likely to witness issues with memory and concentration. Depression and anxiety are also quiet common.