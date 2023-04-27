What is Bournvita ingredient Maltodextrin, sparking health drink controversy? Is Maltodextrin safe for kids?

Bournvita health safety controversy (File photo)

A major row has erupted over the sugar content found in Bournvita, which is advertised as a healthy drink that is often taken with milk. A child rights body urged the brand to withdraw all the “false advertisement” and change its labels after a video claimed that the drink has a high sugar content.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to Bournvita, urging the brand to send within seven days a detailed explanation or report to apprise the panel on the matter, as per PTI reports.

One of the main reasons why questions have been raised on the sugar content of Bournvita is because of one of its main ingredients and additives which is called Maltodextrin, a white powder made from corn which is found in many malt-based substances.

What is the Bournvita ingredient Maltodextrin?

Maltodextrin is one of the main ingredients of Bournvita, which is a malt-based drink popular in India. Maltodextrin is a type of carbohydrate and is a white powder made using corn, syrup, potato starch, rice, and wheat.

Maltodextrin has a very similar structure to corn syrup and can be sweet or even flavorless at any time. It is usually easily digestible and is a prime ingredient in several popular ingestible such as weight-training supplements, yogurt, nutrition bars, cereal, and beer.

Is Maltodextrin safe for children?

According to many health experts, Maltodextrin is considered safe for consumption if taken in moderate amounts. If Maltodextrin is ingested in large amounts, it can increase the sugar content in the body and lead to many health issues.

If a person takes a Maltodextrin-rich diet, the high sugar content in the substance can lead to weight gain, obesity, type-2 diabetes, and high cholesterol. However, a normal amount of Maltodextrin can lead to improved gut health.

Earlier, a social media influencer named Revant Himatsingka uploaded a video that claimed that Bournvita has high sugar content. While the video was taken down after the brand served a legal notice to the influencer, the video had already garnered over 12 million views.

