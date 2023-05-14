What is bipolar disorder? American singer Demi Lovato gets diagnosed with this mental condition

Recently, Demi Lovato described why she was "relieved" to hear she had bipolar disorder.

Speaking on her mental health this week at the Hollywood & Mind Summit in Los Angeles, Demi said she had been battling depression for years and that receiving a diagnosis had made her more aware of her feelings.

“I was so relieved that I had finally had a diagnosis,” said the 30-year-old, reported via PEOPLE.

Demi said, “I had spent so many years struggling, and I didn't know why I was a certain way in dealing with depression at such extreme lows, when I seemingly had the world in front of me just ripe with opportunities.”

The Heart Attack hit-maker recalled going on a tour bus at 15, and watching her fans followed her bus with posters just to get a glimpse of her.

“And all I could do was just sit there and cry,” she remembered.

Demi pointed out that the reason to share her diagnosis publicly was because she knew, “if I could help others with their journey, then that's exactly what I wanted to do”.

“And so, I decided to be open and honest about what I had finally learned about myself,” added the former Disney star

What is bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, is a mental health condition that affects a person's mood, energy, activity levels, and ability to function. People with bipolar disorder experience episodes of extreme highs (mania or hypomania) and extreme lows (depression) that alternate with periods of normal mood and energy levels.

During a manic episode, a person may feel elated, euphoric, or irritable, have racing thoughts, talk excessively, have grandiose ideas, engage in impulsive or risky behavior, and require very little sleep. In contrast, during a depressive episode, a person may feel sad, hopeless, guilty, or worthless, have low energy, sleep excessively or have trouble sleeping, experience changes in appetite or weight, and have difficulty concentrating or making decisions.

Bipolar disorder can be a lifelong condition, and it can have a significant impact on a person's relationships, work, and daily life. However, with proper treatment, which may include medication, psychotherapy, and lifestyle changes, many people with bipolar disorder can manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives.