What is binge eating disorder and how to manage it?

Managing binge eating disorder requires a comprehensive approach that involves professional help, self-awareness, and lifestyle changes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Binge eating disorder (BED) is a serious mental health condition characterized by recurrent episodes of consuming large amounts of food within a short period while experiencing a loss of control. People with BED often eat rapidly and to the point of discomfort or pain, even when they are not physically hungry. These episodes are usually accompanied by feelings of guilt, shame, and distress, leading to a vicious cycle of emotional eating.

Managing binge eating disorder requires a comprehensive approach that involves professional help, self-awareness, and lifestyle changes. Here are five tips to help manage BED:

Seek Professional Support: If you suspect you have binge eating disorder or have been diagnosed with it, it's essential to reach out to a qualified healthcare professional, such as a psychologist, psychiatrist, or therapist, who specializes in eating disorders. A professional can provide guidance, support, and personalized treatment to address the underlying emotional, psychological, and behavioral aspects of BED.

Practice Mindfulness and Emotional Awareness: Learn to identify triggers that lead to binge eating episodes. Mindfulness techniques, such as meditation and deep breathing, can help you become more aware of your emotions and the impulses that drive binge eating. This self-awareness can create a pause between the trigger and the urge to binge, giving you an opportunity to make a more conscious decision.

Establish a Regular Eating Schedule: Irregular eating patterns can contribute to binge eating behavior. Aim to eat balanced meals at regular intervals throughout the day. This practice helps stabilize blood sugar levels and reduces the likelihood of feeling excessively hungry, which can trigger binge eating. Include a combination of proteins, healthy fats, and fiber-rich carbohydrates in your meals to promote satiety.

Find Alternative Coping Mechanisms: Many individuals with BED turn to food as a way to cope with stress, anxiety, or negative emotions. Developing healthier coping strategies is crucial. Engage in activities you enjoy, such as exercise, hobbies, reading, or spending time with loved ones. Finding non-food-related ways to manage emotions can gradually replace the urge to binge eat.

Avoid Restrictive Diets: Restrictive diets or extreme calorie-cutting can exacerbate binge eating tendencies. Instead of focusing on strict dieting, adopt a balanced and sustainable approach to eating. Allow yourself to enjoy a variety of foods, including occasional treats, in moderation. This can reduce feelings of deprivation and help improve your relationship with food.

Also read: What is childhood Alzheimer's? Know its initial symptoms

 

