What is beauty parlor stroke syndrome? All you need to know about its warning sign and causes

Photo: Pexels

Who doesn't love getting a hair wash at the salon with an aromatic shampoo? Although washing hair does provide relief, many people also complain of neck pain. Hanging the neck on a hard basin for some time causes discomfort or pain. According to many health experts, hanging or straining the neck in this way can cause a stroke. It is also called 'beauty parlor stroke syndrome', which can land you with a serious health problem.

Recently, a very shocking case was seen in Hyderabad. Dr. Sudhir Kumar, Senior Neurologist at Apollo Hospital there had tweeted about a similar case. In this tweet, he told how a 50-year-old woman fell victim to this syndrome while getting her hair washed in the salon.

How can hair wash cause a stroke?

When we turn our heads backward to wash our hair, the stretching of the neck can reduce the circulation of oxygen to the brain. This can cause blood vessels to burst, causing a blood clot that can travel to your brain and cause a stroke. The part of the body that is under the control of the brain does not get oxygen and that too gets damaged.

Warning signs may be different from common stroke

The 50-year-old woman who had a stroke at the parlor had experienced symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.

The early warning signs of beauty parlor stroke syndrome are slightly different from a typical stroke. Other early signs include unsteadiness in your extremities, migraine headaches, loss of vision or blurred vision, swelling in the neck, and changes in taste. Common stroke symptoms include hearing loss, loss of balance, difficulty speaking, weakness, fainting, and sudden behavioral changes.

Is it safe to get hair washed in the salon?

Doctors say that this type of stroke is not a common occurrence. Therefore, to avoid this, you do not have to make distance from the parlor. Try not to keep your neck in the wrong position for more than 10 to 15 minutes. While doing the hash wash in the parlor, there should be support on the neck so that there is no strain. Take the help of a cushion or towel on the neck while washing your hair in the salon.