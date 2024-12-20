Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has re-surfaced as a global health threat in 2024. According to the United Nations (UN), the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 strain has “spilled over into wildlife".

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has re-surfaced as a global health threat in 2024. According to the United Nations (UN), the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 strain has “spilled over into wildlife".

The virus is known to have affected over 500 bird species and at least 70 mammalian species. As per a report by NDTV, the virus has now been reported in 108 countries across five continents, infecting the endangered species as well.

In January 2024, bird flu was detected in gentoo and King penguins in Antarctica for the first time. Moreover, California has declared a state of emergency after 645 dairy farms in the state were found to be affected by bird flu.

How avian influenza spreads in humans?

Avian influenza spreads through direct contacts with infected birds or even their secretions, including saliva, faeces, feathers, etc. The H5N1 virus can also become airborne under certain conditions.

In humans, the avian influenza can spread through 1. Establishing contact with contaminated surface 2. Being in an environment comprising of the virus 3. Eating undercooked poultry

Symptoms

A person infected with avian influenza displays symptoms like high fever, severe cough and sore throat, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, eye infections or conjunctivitis in some cases.

How to shield yourselves against bird flu

1. Avoid visiting live bird markets

2. Refrain from consuming undercooked poultry or even eggs from infected birds

3. Practice hand hygeine

4. Keep your environments clean

5. Stay informed