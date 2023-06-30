What is aspartame, widely used artificial sweetener set to be declared cancerous by WHO?

Picture: Pexels

Aspartame, a non-sugar sweetener that is present in many soft drinks, is about to be declared as carcinogenic by the WHO's cancer research division.

The most popular low-calorie artificial sweetener in the world, aspartame, is around 200 times sweeter than sucrose (ordinary sugar). The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) will initially list it as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" in July, according to reports.

Humans can develop cancer from substances known as carcinogens. Carcinogenic, probably carcinogenic, perhaps carcinogenic, and not classifiable are the four categories of carcinogens. The third classification for aspartame, according to the Reuters study, is "possibly carcinogenic."

Aspartame is broken down by the body into its component parts, aspartic acid, phenylalanine, and a trace quantity of methanol.

The most typical aspartame-containing goods are some Snapple drinks, Mars' Extra chewing gum, Coca-Cola diet sodas, and many more.

This non-nutritive sweetener's (NNS) safety has never been without debate. It was developed to take the place of sucrose after being discovered in 1965 by chemist James M. Schlatter.

The usage of aspartame in a few dry foods in 1981 and for carbonated beverages in 1983 was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Aspartame is a sugar substitute used worldwide in foods, drinks, cereals, sugar-free chewing gum, low-calorie fruit juices as well as in diet sodas.

In a health advisory on artificial sweeteners published in May, WHO advised against using NSS (non-sugar sweeteners) to manage body weight or lower the risk of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

Other popular NSS sweeteners include acesulfame K, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia, and stevia derivatives in addition to aspartame.