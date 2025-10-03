What is 2-minute military sleep rule? Ancient technique that can help Gen Z to calm anxious, sleepless minds

37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years
The military sleep method helps you fall asleep in under two minutes by teaching your body to relax deeply. Used by soldiers, it slows heart rate and calms the mind through step-by-step muscle relaxation and steady breathing. Regular practice can improve sleep naturally, even during stressful nights
In today’s fast-paced world, many people struggle with falling asleep due to stress, anxiety, or excessive screen time. It can feel impossible to drift off when your mind is racing. However, an age-old technique, known as the military sleep method, is making a comeback. This simple, effective technique helps you fall asleep in less than two minutes, even if you're feeling restless or stressed.
Originally developed to help soldiers fall asleep quickly in uncomfortable or high-stress situations, the military sleep method teaches your mind and body how to relax deeply in a short amount of time. The method involves a series of relaxation steps that help calm the nervous system and prepare your body for rest. By training your muscles to relax and focusing on steady breathing, you can transition into a peaceful, restful state, making it easier to fall asleep.
The military sleep method is effective because it activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the body’s “rest and digest” functions. As you relax each muscle group and take slow, deep breaths, your heart rate slows down, your blood pressure drops, and your body enters a calm state. This relaxation process signals to your brain that it’s time to rest, making it easier to fall asleep, even when your mind is busy or anxious.
To begin, find a comfortable, quiet, and dark place to lie down. Follow these steps:
By practising this step-by-step method regularly, you can teach your body to relax more easily, helping you fall asleep faster without relying on medications or sleep aids.
The military sleep method is a powerful tool for those struggling with sleep. By following these simple steps and consistently practising them, you can train your body and mind to relax and fall asleep quickly, even on stressful nights. It’s a natural way to enhance your sleep without relying on pills or other interventions.