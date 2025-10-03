What is 2-minute military sleep rule? Ancient technique that can help Gen Z to calm anxious, sleepless minds

The military sleep method helps you fall asleep in under two minutes by teaching your body to relax deeply. Used by soldiers, it slows heart rate and calms the mind through step-by-step muscle relaxation and steady breathing. Regular practice can improve sleep naturally, even during stressful nights

In today’s fast-paced world, many people struggle with falling asleep due to stress, anxiety, or excessive screen time. It can feel impossible to drift off when your mind is racing. However, an age-old technique, known as the military sleep method, is making a comeback. This simple, effective technique helps you fall asleep in less than two minutes, even if you're feeling restless or stressed.

What is the military sleep method?

Originally developed to help soldiers fall asleep quickly in uncomfortable or high-stress situations, the military sleep method teaches your mind and body how to relax deeply in a short amount of time. The method involves a series of relaxation steps that help calm the nervous system and prepare your body for rest. By training your muscles to relax and focusing on steady breathing, you can transition into a peaceful, restful state, making it easier to fall asleep.

Why it works

The military sleep method is effective because it activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the body’s “rest and digest” functions. As you relax each muscle group and take slow, deep breaths, your heart rate slows down, your blood pressure drops, and your body enters a calm state. This relaxation process signals to your brain that it’s time to rest, making it easier to fall asleep, even when your mind is busy or anxious.

How to do the military sleep method

To begin, find a comfortable, quiet, and dark place to lie down. Follow these steps:

Relax your face: Close your eyes and consciously relax your face, including your eyes, jaw, and tongue. Avoid any tension in these muscles.

Release shoulder tension: Let your shoulders drop and relax your upper body. Feel the tension melt away from your arms.

Focus on your hands: Gently relax your hands, making sure your fingers and palms are loose and calm.

Relax your chest and stomach: As you exhale, let your chest and stomach relax. Breathe slowly and deeply, allowing your body to release tension.

Breathe steadily: Focus on deep, steady breaths as you continue to relax each muscle group in your body.

By practising this step-by-step method regularly, you can teach your body to relax more easily, helping you fall asleep faster without relying on medications or sleep aids.

The military sleep method is a powerful tool for those struggling with sleep. By following these simple steps and consistently practising them, you can train your body and mind to relax and fall asleep quickly, even on stressful nights. It’s a natural way to enhance your sleep without relying on pills or other interventions.