What India’s Happy Centenarians teach us about health and happiness?

India’s happy centenarians reveal simple secrets to longevity—showing how daily habits and balance shape joyful lives at 100, as highlighted by MDI Gurgaon professor, popularly known as India’s Happiness Professor.

The quest for living long and living happily is an age-old quest, across different civilisations and countries. India is no exception. The search for happiness goes back to the Vedic era and even to common blessings, including phrases such as "may you live for 100 years."

This article shares one of the major findings from a pioneering study of men and women in India aged 100 or older, who have lived mostly happy lives and are happy today. The study identifies seven secrets: strong relationships, spiritual orientation, cultivating and maintaining a happy mind, achievements, enjoying life, maintaining good health, and nurturing others through giving. These are put together as an acronym, HARMONY, and the framework is called HARMONY of happiness, an Indian formula for happiness.

This article explains how to maintain good health and live a healthy life even at age 100. It shows good physical health, which is essential for happiness, and is achieved through simple daily practices.

What the study shows on Maintaining Good Physical Health for Happiness

Maintaining good physical health is a key ingredient of living a happy life. The participants in the study share simple, practical things they do in their daily lives. It is not just a narrow idea; physical health is a system involving activities, food, sleep, habits, and discipline. The findings highlight that health is maintained through daily practices and an awareness of the limits of the body.

The major findings are set out below.

First, physical activities emerge as the most important way of practising this secret. The range is wide and includes sports, exercise, walking, yoga and household work. Physical activity is not treated as separate from living well. It is presented as part of the way a happy life is lived.

Second, nutritious food is an important way of this healthy practice. The study found that healthy, balanced, and nutritious food also includes periods of fasting. Rather than treating food in isolation, it places diet alongside sleep, work, and an understanding of the body and its limitations.

Third, focusing on good health is another important finding. The chapter does not speak only of actions. It also speaks of keeping good health in focus. That focus is connected to healthy, good habits and to avoiding bad habits. Physical health in this study is maintained not only through what one does, but also through the habits one keeps.

Fourth, routine is presented as an important part of maintaining good physical health. The wording is simple and direct: following a routine and enjoying it helps. Good physical health is not described as a one-time effort but as sustained through everyday regularity.

Fifth, discipline also forms part of the overall picture. It is named as one of the ways of practice and sits alongside routine in showing that good physical health is maintained through consistency.

Sixth, sleep and rest are given a clear place within this secret. Happiness, in this account, does not depend only on activity or food. Proper sleep and rest are also part of maintaining good physical health for happiness.

Seventh, balance is another important finding. It includes maintaining a balance of work, sleep, and food. It connects health to the study's broader structure. Healthy habits, coupled with routine and discipline, broaden this practice. They help expand the idea of health beyond singular actions, grounding it in everyday living.

Eighth, the findings are impactful, also from their simplicity and practicality. Sports, walking, yoga, household work, balanced food, fasting sometimes, sleep, rest, routine, healthy habits, and discipline are not abstract ideas here. They are the ways of practice identified from people who have lived a happy life for 100 years.

Ninth, maintaining good physical health also has a clear place within the wider HARMONY of happiness. Across the seven secrets, it is one of the identified dimensions, and in the seven steps of HARMONY of happiness, it comes immediately after saying yes to enjoying life. The early placement matters. It places health near the beginning of the happiness journey, before cultivating strong and supportive relationships, choosing, developing, and maintaining a happy mind, achieving success in life, embracing oneness or spirituality, and nurturing others by giving.

Research Methodology

This is a qualitative study, a common practice when one wants to study a phenomenon in depth. It identifies the secrets of living a happy life of 100 years or more. Happiness is defined in a simple way as “the presence of positive feelings”. The participants in the study were selected because they said they had lived mostly a happy life and were generally happy. It was further verified by speaking with the participant's close family members or friends. Data collection occurred in 2023, 2024, and early 2025 among happy individuals aged 100 or above across various parts of India. Interviews took place in person or via video platforms such as WhatsApp or Zoom. Data collection continued until and after theoretical saturation. All interviews were transcribed and coded to identify key themes.

Conclusion and Takeaway for the Readers

This pioneering work has shown that physical health is an essential part of happiness. The participants in the study share simple, practical things they do in their daily lives. It is not just a narrow idea; physical health is a system that involves physical activity, nutritious food, quality sleep, balance, healthy habits, and discipline. The findings highlight that health is maintained through daily practices and an awareness of the limits of the body.

The key takeaway is: Good physical health is an essential component of a happy life, and it requires simple, daily, small steps to maintain.

(The author is a Professor at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He has done pioneering work in happiness in India and is popularly known as India’s Happiness Professor.)