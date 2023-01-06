What happens when you sleep on your stomach? Is it bad for your health?

Representational image

Everyone has their own style of sleeping. Some people sleep straight, some sleep on their side and some people on their stomachs. Do you know that your sleeping position affects your health? You must have been told many times at home that you should not sleep on your stomach. The reason behind this is also health. Today we are telling you what the health expert has to say about sleeping on the stomach.

Spine pressure, body aches

According to experts, sleeping on the stomach is harmful to health. By doing this, the pressure of the body falls on the back and spine. By sleeping in this position, most of the weight comes in the middle of the body. The position of the spinal cord does not change and pressure is created on it. Due to this, there are complaints of pain in other parts of the body as well. Sleeping on the stomach is not good for every part of the body.



Complaints of pain and tingling

Health experts say that sleeping on the stomach makes the body feel inactive. The problem of pain and tingling starts in different parts of the body. Sometimes it seems that the body is getting numb. Those who sleep on their stomach often have neck pain. They also have to deal with the problem of tilt.



Pregnant women should avoid doing this

If a woman is pregnant, then she should avoid sleeping on her stomach. In such a situation it should be specially taken care of. Because if a woman sleeps on her stomach during pregnancy, it affects the child.



Benefits of sleeping on the stomach

You have read the disadvantages of sleeping on your stomach, but now we are going to tell you its benefits. Yes, while there are many disadvantages of sleeping on the stomach, there are some advantages as well. If someone has a habit of snoring while sleeping, then it increases the problems of many people. In such a situation, if you sleep on your stomach, then you get rid of snoring.