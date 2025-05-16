Also read:

Every day, we come across a new video doing the rounds on social media about health, wellness, and lifestyle, but very few of them come with reliable and credible information -- like the recent one about the benefits of mixing fruits with yogurt.

Since our childhood, it has been ingrained in our minds that mixing different food items can cause health-related problems, which is not true.

Recently, popular health nutritionist Deepshika Jain debunked this myth about mixing fruits with yogurt and highlighted its health benefits.

She shared three main benefits of eating fruits with yogurt:

Improves gut health

Helps with weight loss and stabilises blood sugar levels

A good source of vitamins and antioxidants, which help improve heart health, skin, and reduce stress

''This is what happens when you start mixing fruits with yogurt. First, this combination will help improve your gut health because fruits are rich in prebiotic and yogurt is rich in probiotic, two of which can actually increase the count of good gut bacteria. Second, this combination will actually help you lose weight and stabilize your blood sugar because fruits are rich in fiber, yogurt is rich in protein, which will keep you fuller for longer and also not spike your blood sugar. And last, fruits with yogurt will give you so much vitamins and antioxidants and these things will reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, improve your heart health, and also give you a better skin. So now, start eating your fruits with the yogurt,'' Jain said.

Benefits of fruits

Fruits are packed with numerous vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They offer countless benefits:

Manage weight and blood sugar levels

Boost the immune system

Aid the digestive system

Improve skin texture

Bebefits of yogurt

Yogurt is a superfood that provides every nutrient your body needs. It is high in calcium, B vitamins, and trace minerals.