What happens to your body when LDL cholesterol is too high

Cholesterol is a substance found in your blood. It is a wax-like substance that helps build healthy cells, make vitamins and other hormones. Cholesterol plays an important role in your body, as long as the amount is not too high. There are two types of cholesterol: good cholesterol and bad cholesterol.

Good cholesterol, also known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL), helps carry bad cholesterol from the arteries to the liver, where the bad cholesterol is broken down and eventually excreted from the body. On the other hand, bad cholesterol, also known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL), accumulates in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack, heart disease and other diseases.

It is important to maintain a balance between HDL and LDL. When LDL is high, it can affect your health. Here's what happens to your body when LDL is high.

Heart Health

When LDL levels increase in the body, it can block your arteries, causing hardening of the arteries, called atherosclerosis. This makes it difficult for blood to flow, causing chest pain called angina. This is a sign of an impending heart attack. However, a heart attack or stroke occurs when a chunk of cholesterol breaks off and forms a clot that blocks the artery.

Endocrine System

Cholesterol is used by the body to make hormones such as estrogen, testosterone, and cortisol. Studies show that when estrogen levels increase in the body, it increases HDL levels and lowers LDL levels. This is why women after menopause are at an increased risk for heart disease. Also, when thyroid hormone production is low, it can increase total and LDL cholesterol.

Nervous system

When your LDL cholesterol is high, it can lead to a stroke that can damage parts of the brain. High cholesterol can also lead to decreased memory and mental function. It can also cause vascular dementia.

Digestive system

Cholesterol helps produce bile. When cholesterol levels in your bile are high, it can form crystals and stones in your gallbladder.

