Headlines

Indian Navy confirms drone attack on merchant ship, deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea

DNA TV Show: Why Sports Ministry suspended newly-elected Wrestling Federation led by Sanjay Singh

MS Dhoni celebrates Christmas with family and Rishabh Pant, pic goes viral

President gives assent to three laws replacing IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Meet man who studied in US, now leads Rs 93763 crore pharma company in India, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why Sports Ministry suspended newly-elected Wrestling Federation led by Sanjay Singh

MS Dhoni celebrates Christmas with family and Rishabh Pant, pic goes viral

What happens to your body if you stop consuming sugar for a week?

Batters who hit maximum fours in IPL history

Tips to follow every morning to reduce glucose spike

8 foods rich in iron

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore reveals Saif Ali Khan ditched university to go on date with...

'Those eyes of Raj Kapoor, looks like Rishi Kapoor': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha's face, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

HomeHealth

Health

What happens to your body if you stop consuming sugar for a week?

The advantages extend to mitigating bodily discomfort. Inflammation diminishes, leading to decreased stiffness and pain, fostering a more comfortable day-to-day experience.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cutting sugar from your diet can trigger a remarkable transformation in your overall health. This pivotal change isn't just about denying your sweet tooth; it's a holistic overhaul that rejuvenates your body and mind.

At the outset, the withdrawal might challenge your resolve. However, the rewards of this week-long sugar hiatus are profound. Firstly, your cravings for sugar dwindle significantly. The hormonal push to crave sugar diminishes, paving the way for a more balanced relationship with sweet treats.

One of the immediate benefits is a stabilized appetite. The incessant hunger pangs that stem from sugar intake subside, allowing you to regain control over your eating patterns. This newfound equilibrium extends to your energy levels. The typical post-meal lethargy dwindles, leaving you feeling more invigorated throughout the day.

Moreover, shedding excess water weight and fat characterizes the initial phase. Your body sheds accumulated water weight, and the reduction in fat becomes noticeable, setting the stage for a revitalized physical state.

Beyond the physical changes, the impact on mental faculties is noteworthy. Cognitive enhancements emerge as your focus sharpens, mood stabilizes, and concentration intensifies. This mental clarity is a direct result of cutting off refined sugar from your diet.

The benefits are not merely superficial; they extend beneath the surface. Your skin reaps the rewards of this dietary shift, displaying a newfound radiance with reduced acne, portraying the harmony within.

The advantages extend to mitigating bodily discomfort. Inflammation diminishes, leading to decreased stiffness and pain, fostering a more comfortable day-to-day experience.

Stepping away from sugar has far-reaching health implications. Your body readjusts its functioning, developing enzymes that efficiently utilize fat as a primary fuel source. This shift aids in reducing arterial inflammation, supporting heart health and fostering the growth of brain cells.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

Grounded plane with 275 Indians leaves France, to reach Mumbai tomorrow

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Watch: Nora Fatehi looks unrecognisable in her first audition video, netizens say 'she was completely...'

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE