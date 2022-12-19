Search icon
What happens if you eat too much salt?

If you consume more salt than required, then it can cause many problems for your body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:11 AM IST

Representational image

If you forget to add salt to any food, it spoils the taste of the whole food. No good food can be imagined without it. Along with increasing the taste of food, salt is also necessary for health. But do you know that excessive salt can also harm health? Yes, if you consume more salt than required, then it can cause many problems for your body.

Problems can be caused to the body by consuming excessive salt.

Affects the heart

Consuming salt in excess can cause heart problems. If you eat too much salt, it disturbs the balance of the heart. That's why consume salt in limited quantities.

High blood pressure can be a problem- Consuming excessive salt can cause problems with high blood pressure. That's why many health experts recommend minimum salt intake for high blood pressure.

Dehydration can be a problem- Consuming salt in excess can cause dehydration. Due to an increase in the level of salt in the body, a lot of urine comes out, due to which the person may have the problem of dehydration.

Swelling problem- Due to the high level of salt in the body, the level of water starts increasing, due to which there can be a problem of swelling in the body. Due to this, there can be a problem of water retention or fluid retention. Swelling starts in the hands and feet of the person suffering from this problem.

Keep in mind that salt is very important for your health. But consume salt in limited quantities. If you consume more salt than required, it can cause many problems.

