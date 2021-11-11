What does the colour of your tongue indicate about your health? Know here



Remember as a child whenever we visited the doctor, we were asked to stick out our tongue. Well, that was because the colour of our tongues says a lot about our health.

Doctors can diagnose the disease by looking at the colour of the tongue. The normal colour of the tongue is pink. Many times, there is discolouration or change in the colour of the tongue because of the food we are eating, but at other times, it indicates a health issue.

Let us take a look at what the tongue of our tongues indicates:

1) White Tongue: This indicates that your oral hygiene is poor, and your body is dehydrated. If the coating on the tongue looks like a layer of cottage cheese, then you may also have leukoplakia. Sometimes the colour of the tongue becomes white due to flu.

2) Yellow Tongue: When your tongue starts turning yellow, it suggests a shortage of nutrition and disturbances in the digestive system, liver, or stomach problems may cause yellow tongue.

3) Brown Tongue: People who consume caffeine may have a brown-coloured tongue. Smoking also causes a brown tongue.

4) Black Tongue: The colour of the tongue of chain smokers starts turning black. This also happens even in case of cancer, ulcer, or fungal infection. Lack of oral hygiene leads to the formation of bacteria on the tongue, due to which the colour of the tongue starts turning black.

5) Red Tongue: If the colour of your tongue has started turning red in a strange way, then there may be a deficiency of folic acid or vitamin B-12 in the body. If a red spot is seen on the tongue, then it is called Geographic Tongue.

6) Blue Tongue: A blue or purple tongue means that you may have heart-related problems. When the heart is unable to pump blood properly or the oxygen in the blood starts decreasing, the colour of the tongue becomes blue or purple.

Disclaimer: This is not professional medical advice but only a general information article.