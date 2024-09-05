Twitter
'Madhabi Puri Buch was employed at a PE firm during her ICICI Bank tenure': Congress' fresh charge against Sebi chief

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India due to...

Viral Video: Snakes found in Tamil Nadu's toilet due to poor sanitation, internet reacts, watch

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Musheer Khan’s century in Duleep Trophy with famous MS Dhoni biopic dialogue

Meet woman, born with intellectual disability, whose father is a truck cleaner, won bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

Home

Health

What does Pneumonia feel like? From symptoms to precautions, all you need to know

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs, which can fill with fluid or pus.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 07:09 PM IST

What does Pneumonia feel like? From symptoms to precautions, all you need to know
TRENDING NOW

As the swine flu outbreak, caused by the H1N1 virus, continues to spread, hospitals are seeing a surge in cases. This flu strain can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing severe respiratory issues and increasing the risk of pneumonia. Understanding the symptoms of pneumonia, how it feels, and the precautions to take is essential in managing and preventing this serious condition.

What is Pneumonia?

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs, which can fill with fluid or pus. It can be caused by various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Pneumonia often develops after a cold or the flu, which weakens the immune system and makes the lungs more susceptible to infection.

Symptoms of Pneumonia

The symptoms of pneumonia can vary from mild to severe and may include:

Cough: Often persistent and may produce yellow, green, or even blood-streaked mucus.
Chest Pain: Sharp or stabbing pain that worsens with coughing or breathing.
Shortness of Breath: Difficulty breathing or rapid breathing.
Fever: High temperature, often accompanied by chills and sweating.
Fatigue: Feeling unusually tired and weak.
Confusion: Especially in older adults, confusion or changes in mental awareness may occur.

In some cases, symptoms may resemble those of a severe cold or flu but with a more pronounced impact on breathing and chest discomfort.

Precautions 

To reduce the risk of pneumonia, especially during flu outbreaks, follow these precautions:

Get Vaccinated: Annual flu vaccinations and pneumococcal vaccines can protect against common causes of pneumonia. Consult with your healthcare provider to determine which vaccines are appropriate for you.

Practice Good Hygiene: Regular hand washing with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of infections that might lead to pneumonia.

Avoid Smoking: Smoking damages the respiratory system and increases the risk of respiratory infections, including pneumonia. If you smoke, seek help to quit.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: Eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and getting regular exercise can strengthen your immune system and reduce the risk of infection.

Monitor Health Conditions: Manage chronic health conditions like diabetes or heart disease, which can increase your risk of pneumonia. Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider are essential.

