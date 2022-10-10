Search icon
What does Covid sore throat feel like? Know why its a more common symptom than loss of smell, taste

Sore throat is one of the symptoms of the coronavirus infection and a person can present with pain in the throat and difficulty in swallowing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

What does Covid sore throat feel like? Know why its a more common symptom than loss of smell, taste
Photo: Pexels

Fifty to 70 percent of people with symptomatic COVID-19 will develop a dry cough. The cough tends to come on quickly, beginning about a day or so after the onset of illness may linger for quite some time, especially for those who aren't vaccinated. Most Mild covid patients will also develop a scratchy throat that eventually can develop into a severe throat. More than 20 symptoms have been identified by those exposed to Omicron. But, experts are suggesting that one symptom, in particular, could warn you that you've caught the virus before a positive Covid test and that is a sore throat.

Sore throat in Covid

Sore throat has to be treated, whether it is a pandemic era or to and you have to ensure that proper precautions are taken. Sore throat is one of the symptoms of the coronavirus infection and a person can present with pain in the throat and difficulty in swallowing in cases where people have tonsils, they can have enlargement and infection within the tonsils itself like any infection, this has to be treated as a localized infection but you should make sure you are treating a coronavirus infection and the supportive treatment has to be treated coronavirus is to stay, and ensure proper oral hygiene has to be maintained, whether it is corona or not and ensure you are treated by a proper physician and, do not do self-medication in these cases.

Characteristics of COVID sore throat? 

COVID sore throat usually appears within the first week of illness and may improve quite quickly

On the first day, it might give a little pain and irritation in the throat. You also may have a light headache. 

If it's a mild infection, it may last about a week. In severe cases, it can stretch up to a month.

Expects have suggested taking medical advice if it lasts more than a month.

Other symptoms of Coronavirus, can include:

Cough

Shortness of breathing

Fever or chills

Muscle or body aches

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of taste and smell

