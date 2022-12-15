Search icon
What diet to follow after gallbladder removal?

A complete guide of diet to follow after the operation of gallstones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Gallstones are a common problem. If you have recently undergone surgery to remove stones from your gall bladder, then you need to pay special attention to your diet. Actually, gallstones are very painful and some changes in diet are needed after cholecystectomy.

However, the gall bladder has no role in digestion. But after surgery special care of the gall bladder is required. You will be surprised to know, consuming a fatty diet can cause diarrhea and flatulence. 

Eat a low-fat diet

After surgery, it is difficult to digest a high-fat diet. Therefore, low-fat foods such as vegetables, pulses, whole grains and fruits should be consumed. Soluble fiber is found in these foods, which prevents the problem of diarrhea. Therefore, include fiber-rich vegetables including broccoli and sweet potatoes in your diet. Along with this, avoid eating more citrus fruits.

Eat soft food

After surgery, doctors advise you to take light and soft food. During this time you should take more amount of liquid. Digestion is better by eating light and soft food. You should consume boiled potatoes, bananas and white rice. After this, you should gradually change your diet.

Avoid sugar

If you are fond of sweet foods, then avoid these things after surgery. Do not eat ice cream, pastries, cookies, and doughnuts after gallstone surgery until you have fully recovered.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Avoid soda, caffeine and alcohol after gallstone surgery. Along with this, avoid consuming more sweet juices and beverages. Instead, have peppermint tea.

Drink enough water

Drinking an adequate amount of water daily helps in faster recovery. So keep your body hydrated. If you are not drinking enough water, drink beverages containing vitamins and minerals.

