What causes motion sickness while travelling? Know the ways to prevent it

What causes motion sickness while travelling?

Motion sickness, also known as travel sickness, is a common condition that affects many people during travel. It is a feeling of nausea, dizziness, and discomfort that can occur when the body's sense of motion conflicts with what the eyes see, the inner ear senses, and other sensory information.

The cause of motion sickness is believed to be a conflict between the different sensory signals that the brain receives. For example, when you are in a moving car, your inner ear senses motion, but your eyes may see a stationary interior. This conflicting information can cause the brain to interpret the sensory input as a potential toxin or poisoning, leading to symptoms of nausea, dizziness, and vomiting.

There are many factors that can contribute to motion sickness, including the mode of transportation, the individual's susceptibility to motion sickness, and the length of the journey. Some people are more prone to motion sickness than others, and women are generally more susceptible than men. Motion sickness can also be exacerbated by factors such as anxiety, fatigue, and certain medications.

To prevent motion sickness, it is recommended to avoid reading or using electronic devices during travel, to focus on the horizon or a stationary object, to take breaks and get fresh air, and to stay hydrated. Over-the-counter medications such as antihistamines and ginger supplements may also help alleviate symptoms of motion sickness.