What are the major symptoms of long Covid? Know how long it may last

Photo: Pixabay

The world has seen so much in the past two and a half years and now, scientists across the world have acknowledged that covid patients can continue to face complications even after testing negative for the virus, this is known as long covid.

A large number of people are coming up complaining about health issues and their complications post covid, and most of the include symptoms very similar to the virus itself.

A study conducted at King's College London has found that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is less likely to cause long covid than the delta variant.

Symptoms of long covid

Symptoms of Long Covid include fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of concentration, headache and joint pain, brain fog, numbness and tingling, intestinal problems, insomnia, dizziness, ringing in the ears and blurred vision can also be seen in long covid.

Symptoms last for:

Symptoms are visible up to 15 months after recovery from the corona. According to research done on Long Covid, some symptoms can persist for 15 months in patients after recovery from Coronavirus. A study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University has found that neurological symptoms are common among the longest-lasting symptoms of long covid.

Symptoms of long covid appeared in 85 percent of the people who had recovered from the corona included in the Northwestern University study. Patients have to face problems for many months after getting infected.