What are the causes of brown vaginal discharge? When to see a doctor?

There is such a strange thing in periods itself, which most of us experience before and after periods. That brown or black discharge. Seeing this discharge, we get upset that it is normal. Or really we need to consult a doctor on this?

So, here know why brown or dark-coloured discharge occurs before and after periods.

What is this brown discharge?

Brown colored discharge is not a cause for concern. It is some old blood that was left in your vagina that has been oxidized by exposure to oxygen. Due to the presence of iron in our blood, it becomes brown in colour. The red colour you see during periods is fresh blood."

If this brown discharge is getting more then you may have to show it to the doctor. If this discharge is accompanied by pain and itching, then you should visit your doctor as soon as possible.

What is the reason for brown discharge?

“If you are having brown discharge more than a day or two after your period, it could be due to a stressful situation.

One common reason is stress. This creates a hormonal imbalance in our body, due to which this brown discharge starts. This hormonal imbalance can also happen due to changes in weather and frequent travel.

Stress can still be managed, but certain health conditions can also be responsible for it. It is natural to be worried about.

Apart from stress, these 7 reasons can also cause brown discharge:

Pregnancy

Endometrioma

Fibroids

Thyroid enlargement

Pelvic swelling

Sexually transmitted infection

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Sometimes, I have also seen that tough workouts can also lead to brown discharge. So, I would recommend that you avoid heavy workouts when you are on your period.

Brown discharge doesn't always mean pregnancy

This is a common misconception. Most women think that this is bleeding at the time of egg fertilization. But before reaching any such conclusion it is necessary to consult a doctor. So that anything can be double sure.

If your mother is going through such an experience then it may be a sign of menopause. Yes, brown discharge can be a sign of premenopause in women aged 45 to 50.

“To be sure, you must also look out for other symptoms of menopause like hot flushes, mood swings, insomnia, vaginal dryness, etc.”

When is it necessary to see a doctor?

If this is happening for the first time, then it is not much to worry about. Wait for the second cycle before arriving at any judgement. If it recurs and is painful, accompanied by a fever and a strange odor, you should definitely consult your doctor.