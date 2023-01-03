What are skin fungal infections? Know 8 natural treatments to cure the skin

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Numerous people get a fungus infection at some point in their life. A warm temperature, humidity, and poor hygiene are all potential contributors to fungal infections. Some typical fungal infections include oral thrush, jock itch, diaper rash, and athlete's foot. Although it goes by the term "ringworm," this is actually a fungus, not a worm, and it is one of the most prevalent fungal infections in people.
Due to the moist, damp climate and lack of fresh air, fungi that are typically present on practically everyone's skin can spread and grow uncontrollably, which contributes to the prevalence of athletes' foot and jock itch.
What is a fungal infection?
Fungi are everywhere, they are present in the soil, plants, and even on your skin. Unless they multiply more quickly than usual or penetrate your skin through a cut or lesion, these minute organisms on your skin usually don't create any problems.
What are the natural remedies to cure skin infections?
- Clean the affected area with water and soap twice before applying any medication to it.
- Use apple cider vinegar because it has antifungal properties. You can either mix two tablespoons in warm water and drink it up or dip a cotton ball in it and dab it over your skin.
- Heat coconut oil and apply it. Use it over three times a day.
- Use turmeric by mixing it with little water and applying it to the infected area. You can have turmeric tea as well.
- Make a paste by crushing a few garlic cloves with little olive oil. Apply for around 30 minutes to the affected area.
- Fungal infections can be treated by washing the affected region in neem water. Boil neem leaves in water for two to three minutes to create neem water.
- For fungal infections like athlete's foot, baking soda is helpful. It can reduce moisture and perspiration by applying baking soda powder to our feet and the inside of our shoes. As a result, the infection cannot spread.
- Add ginger to your diet, especially in the form of ginger tea.