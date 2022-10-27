What are fungal infections and how can they be fatal? Know why WHO deemed them deadly

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a report showcasing the first-ever catalogue of the 19 fungi that pose the greatest hazard to public health—the list of fungal "priority pathogens" The WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List (FPPL) is the first global attempt to systematically prioritise fungal pathogens, taking into account the unmet needs for research and development (R&D) and the importance that is believed to be associated with public health. The research for this paper was conducted by the Australian University of Sydney.

A growing body of research suggests that global warming, an increase in international travel, and increased trade are all contributing to a rise in both the prevalence and geographic range of fungal illnesses.

The reported incidence of invasive fungal infections among hospitalised patients increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic. Risks for the emergence of more invasive forms of diseases in the general population are rising along with the resistance of the fungi that cause common infections (such candida oral and vaginal thrush) to treatment.

“Emerging from the shadows of the bacterial antimicrobial resistance pandemic, fungal infections are growing, and are ever more resistant to treatments, becoming a public health concern worldwide" said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

The three priority levels on the WHO FPPL list are critical, high, and medium:

The crucial group consists of Candida albicans, Cryptococcus neoformans, Aspergillus fumigatus, and Candida auris, a highly drug-resistant pathogen that has been responsible for numerous outbreaks in hospitals around the world.

The mucormycosis or "black fungus" fungi, which caused an infection that rapidly increased in critically ill persons, notably in India, during COVID-19, are among the fungi in the high category. Other fungi from the Candida family are also included.

The medium group includes several additional fungi, such as Cryptococcus gattii and Coccidioides spp.

Treatment of Fungal infection:

Fungal pathogens are a major threat to public health as they are becoming increasingly common and resistant to treatment with only four classes of antifungal medicines currently available, and few candidates in the clinical pipeline, WHO said.

“We need more data and evidence on fungal infections and antifungal resistance to inform and improve response to these priority fungal pathogens" said Dr Haileyesus Getahun, WHO Director, AMR Global Coordination Department.

Who’s at more risk from Fungal infection?